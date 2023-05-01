STATEMENT OF SEN NANCY BINAY on the recent power outage at NAIA-3

Only a few months after the New Year power outage that crippled aviation and airport operations, we are again in every social media portal, news channel and newspaper across the world.

Again, today's incident pointed to a string of inadequacies that showed how weak, bad and vulnerable our airports are.

Sadly, the message that we are actually sending the world: Travelling in the Philippines has become an unpleasant and frustrating experience.

Para bang tuwing nasa kalagitnaan ang lahat ng long weekend, laging may aberya na nangyayari sa ating mga airport--almost always, passengers have to deal with bad airline experiences, plus the string of technical glitches. Our gateway to the Philippines has literally become a port of inconvenience to travelers and tourists.

Di ba dapat prepared ang airports natin in these kinds of extra-ordinary and emergency situations lalo pa na summer at peak season ngayon? What happened to the backup and redundant systems that the DOTr and MIAA promised to upgrade?

Yes, we expect a certain amount of chaos during holidays and peak seasons. But now, outages and technical glitches seem to have become a common occurence at our airports--'di na tayo natuto.