PHILIPPINES, May 1 - Press Release

May 1, 2023 STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY ESTRADA ON NAIA T3 POWER OUTAGE Hindi pa ba tayo nadala? To the concerned aviation and transportation officials, have you had not enough yet? We've been in this situation last New Year's Day and it was even worse. This power outage could have been avoided if the necessary measures are already in place, at least in having an uninterruptible power supply considering the thinning of power supply this summer season and when demand usually peaks. The Senate Committee Report No. 39 already identified the absence of redundancy or systems backup as among the critical reasons that led to the airport shutdown last January 1 along with the issue of lack of real maintenance to the airport equipment. That would have been enough for our concerned officials to be on the lookout for situations like what we're having now in NAIA Terminal 3. Sa pangalawang pagkakataon ngayong taon, nataon na holiday ang ganitong pangyayari, kung kailan dagsa ang mga pasahero sa mga paliparan. Panawagan sa ating mga concerned agencies: Maawa naman po kayo sa ating mga kababayan. Suklian naman natin ng nararapat na serbisyo ang mga binabayad nilang buwis.