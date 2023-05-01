Governor Phil Scott Appoints 42 Vermonters to State Boards and Commissions
Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced that he appointed 42 individuals in April to State boards and commissions.
Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities.
The Governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the Governor’s website at https://governor.vermont.gov/boards_and_commission to apply.
Appointments made by the Governor during the month of April are listed below:
Animal Cruelty Investigation Advisory Board
- Pamela Levin, Shelburne
- Gwyn Zakov, Barre
- Mary McFaun, Barre
Building Bright Futures Council
- Alexis Duquette, South Putney
- Ashley Miller, South Royalton
- Becca Webb, Burlington
- Carol Lang Godin, Montpelier
- Christy Swenson, Wolcott
- Dimitri Garder, North Bennington
- Eddie Gale, Johnson
- Flor Diaz Smith, Montpelier
- Heather Wilcoxon, Hartford
- Libby Daghlian, Winooski
- Mike McRaith, Montpelier
- Paul Dragon, Underhill
- Shannon Harrington, Windsor
- Xusana Davis, Morrisville
Governor's Commission on the Future of Agriculture
Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports
- Anna Grearson, Morrisville
- Christian Craig, Weathersfield
- Corey Cenate, South Burlington
- Dorothy Helling, Adamant
- Gary Eley , Burlington
- Greg Wight, Brookfield
- Laura Medalie, Montpelier
- Pam Chisholm, Duxbury
- Robert Peterson, Richmond
Governor’s Snowmobile Council
Human Services Board
- Brenda Cruickshank, Northfield
- Jan Westervelt, Cabot
- Susan Harritt, Jericho
Justice of the Peace
- Diane Niederhauser, Stratton
Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs
Vermont Community Development Board
- Bruce MacLean, Peacham
- Gregg Over, Cuttingsville
Vermont Economic Progress Council
- Abbie Sherman, Randolph
- James Stewart, Pittsford
- John Russell III, Rutland
- Kim Gobeille, Shelburne
- Thad Richardson, Lyndonville
Vermont Educational and Health Buildings Financing Agency
Vermont State Retirement Board