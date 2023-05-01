Governor Phil Scott Appoints 42 Vermonters to State Boards and Commissions

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced that he appointed 42 individuals in April to State boards and commissions.

Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities.

The Governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the Governor’s website at https://governor.vermont.gov/boards_and_commission to apply.

Appointments made by the Governor during the month of April are listed below:

Animal Cruelty Investigation Advisory Board

Pamela Levin, Shelburne

Gwyn Zakov, Barre

Mary McFaun, Barre

Building Bright Futures Council

Alexis Duquette, South Putney

Ashley Miller, South Royalton

Becca Webb, Burlington

Carol Lang Godin, Montpelier

Christy Swenson, Wolcott

Dimitri Garder, North Bennington

Eddie Gale, Johnson

Flor Diaz Smith, Montpelier

Heather Wilcoxon, Hartford

Libby Daghlian, Winooski

Mike McRaith, Montpelier

Paul Dragon, Underhill

Shannon Harrington, Windsor

Xusana Davis, Morrisville

Governor's Commission on the Future of Agriculture

Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports

Anna Grearson, Morrisville

Christian Craig, Weathersfield

Corey Cenate, South Burlington

Dorothy Helling, Adamant

Gary Eley , Burlington

Greg Wight, Brookfield

Laura Medalie, Montpelier

Pam Chisholm, Duxbury

Robert Peterson, Richmond

Governor’s Snowmobile Council

Human Services Board

Brenda Cruickshank, Northfield

Jan Westervelt, Cabot

Susan Harritt, Jericho

Justice of the Peace

Diane Niederhauser, Stratton

Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs

Vermont Community Development Board

Bruce MacLean, Peacham

Gregg Over, Cuttingsville

Vermont Economic Progress Council

Abbie Sherman, Randolph

James Stewart, Pittsford

John Russell III, Rutland

Kim Gobeille, Shelburne

Thad Richardson, Lyndonville

Vermont Educational and Health Buildings Financing Agency

Vermont State Retirement Board