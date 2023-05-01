PHILIPPINES, May 1 - Press Release

May 1, 2023 Tulfo concerned that rotational brownouts in Panay, Negros may continue in coming days Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo expressed concern upon learning that the rotational brownouts in the islands of Panay and Negros, which started last April 27, could possibly continue in the coming days. Tulfo, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Energy, was initially informed that said power outages started due to the line fault or tripping in the transmission line of the National Grid Corporation (NGCP), but he said that NGCP is blaming the Central Negros Electric Cooperative (CENECO). "Nakakalungkot malaman na posible pa ring mapatuloy ang rotational brownout hanggang sa mga susunod na araw sa Panay at Negros," he said. "Tinawagan na namin ang DOE (Department of Energy) at ERC (Energy Regulatory Commission) para paimbestigahan ang problema at kung sino talaga ang pinag-ugatan dahil nagtuturuan ang NGCP at CENECO. "Samantalang tuloy-tuloy ang ginagawa kong monitoring at pakikipag-ugnayan sa NGCP at CENECO hinggil sa sitwasyon at para hanapan na rin ito ng permanenteng solusyon," he added. Tulfo recalled that it was 8AM yesterday, April 30, when he received information claiming that the cause of the power outages in Panay and Negros was the transmission line of the NGCP. This prompted him to urgently create an investigation and monitoring team to look into the problem. First off, Tulfo and his team had a conference call with NGCP to allow the latter to explain. The Senator from Isabela and Davao shared that according to NGCP, the problem is not with them because the tripping or line fault allegedly originated from the line of CENECO, and that there was a domino effect that's why their line was also affected, thereby causing power outages even in Panay. Tulfo added that NGCP said that in case like this wherein there is a line fault or tripping, there should be protection systems to prevent the fault from spreading. While NGCP claimed that its protection system worked as intended, Tulfo questioned why Panay was affected even though its electricity was not being supplied by CENECO. Tulfo and his team also called CENECO. He shared that according to the cooperative, there was voltage fluctuation and frequency imbalance in the 69kV line that is under the management of NGCP. CENECO likewise claimed that this problem also affected MORE, GUIMELCO, ILECO 1, ILECO 2, ILECO 3, ANTECO, CAPELCO and AKELCO which NGCP already admitted to them last April 28 while purportedly giving then warning that there was a short supply in the grid. Tulfo said that CENECO even said that all the electric cooperatives in Panay and Negros already issued a unified stand pointing to the NGCP as the root of the problem. Meanwhile, in Tulfo and his team's dicussion with DOE and ERC, the Senator underscored the need for them to conduct an in-depth investigation of what really happened and who is at fault to prevent this kind of power outages from happening again, not only in Panay and Negros but also in other parts of the country. For now, Tulfo and his team continue to monitor the situation. Tulfo nabahala na maari pang magpatuloy ang rotational brownout sa Panay, Negros Nabahala sa Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo sa balitang posible pa ring mapatuloy ang rotational brownout hanggang sa mga susunod na araw sa Panay at Negros. Ayon kay Tulfo, na Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Energy, unang may nagsabi sa kanya na ang dahilan ng nasabing brownout ay ang line fault or tripping sa mga transmission line ng National Grid Corporation (NGCP), pero nang makausap niya ang NGCP ay sinisisi naman nito ang Central Negros Electric Cooperative (CENECO). "Nakakalungkot malaman na posible pa ring mapatuloy ang rotational brownout hanggang sa mga susunod na araw sa Panay at Negros," saad niya. "Tinawagan na namin ang DOE (Department of Energy) at ERC (Energy Regulatory Commission) para paimbestigahan ang problema at kung sino talaga ang pinag-ugatan dahil nagtuturuan ang NGCP at CENECO. "Samantalang tuloy-tuloy ang ginagawa kong monitoring at pakikipag-ugnayan sa NGCP at CENECO hinggil sa sitwasyon at para hanapan na rin ito ng permanenteng solusyon," dagdag nito. Kinwento ni Tulfo na kahapon ng 8AM ay nakatanggap siya impormasyon na ang pinagmulan daw ng malawakang brownout simula pa noong April 27 sa Panay at Negros ay ang linya ng NGCP kaya agad agad siyang nagbuo ng investigation at monitoring team para matutukan ang kaso. Ora mismo, ay tinawagan ni Sen. Tulfo, na Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Energy, at ng kanyang team, ang NGCP sa pamamagitan ng conference call at humingi ng paliwanag. Ayon aniya sa NGCP, wala raw sa kanila ang problema kundi nasa CENECO dahil mula raw sa linya ng CENECO ang pinag-ugatan ng tripping o line fault at nagkaroon daw ng domino effect kaya pati ang linya nila ay nadamay at umabot hanggang sa Panay. Dagdag pa daw ng NGCP, sa mga ganitong pagkakataon, pag may nag-trip na linya ay dapat daw mayroong mga protection system para hindi kumalat ang fault. Gumana naman daw ang kanilang protection system pero sa mahabang pagpapaliwanag ng NGCP, kinwestyon pa din ni Tulfo kung bakit nadamay pati ang Panay na hindi na sinusupplyan ng CENECO. Mabilis na tinawagan din ni Tulfo ang CENECO. Ayon naman sa CENECO, nagkaroon daw ng voltage fluctuation at frequency imbalance sa 69kV line na nasa ilalim ng pamamahala ng NGCP. Apektado dito ang MORE, GUIMELCO, ILECO 1, ILECO 2, ILECO 3, ANTECO, CAPELCO and AKELCO na inamin naman daw sa kanila ng NGCP noong April 28 at nagbigay ng warning na nagkakaroon daw ng short supply sa grid kaya pinatakbo ng CENECO ang kanilang mga generator para mapunuan ang deficiency. Dagdag pa ng CENECO, nagpalabas daw ng unified stand ang lahat ng electric cooperative sa Panay at Negros na itinuturo ang NGCP na pinag-uugatan ng problema. Sa pakikipagusap ni Tulfo sa DOE at ERC, sinabihan niya ito na gumawa ng malalimang imbestigasyon kung ano talaga ang totoong nangyari sa Panay at Negros, at sino ang may pagkukulang para maiwasan na muling maulit ito hindi lamang sa Panay at Negros kundi sa iba pang parte ng bansa. Sa ngayon, patuloy na nakamonitor ang team ni Tulfo sa mga kaganapan.