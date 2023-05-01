Contact: Heather Tehan, (315) 793-2447

Release Date: April 13, 2023 STATE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION ANNOUNCES START OF PROJECT TO REHABILITATE CHAMPLIN AVENUE IN ONEIDA COUNTY New Pavement, Sidewalks, Turning Lane, and Other Improvements Planned for Key Travel Route, Champlin Avenue, in Village of Yorkville New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that work is getting underway on a $3.1 million project to rehabilitate a quarter-mile stretch of Champlin Avenue in the Village of Yorkville, Oneida County. The project will add new pavement, wider lanes, sidewalks, a left turn lane and other changes to improve mobility, reduce congestion and enhance safety along an important travel route in the village. The road, which is also known as State Route 921W, is used to access the St. Luke’s Campus of Mohawk Valley Health Services – a major healthcare provider for the area – State Route 5A, and many nearby residences and businesses. “Even projects that are relatively small in scope can have an enormous impact on the well-being of our local communities,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “The reconstruction of this quarter-mile stretch of Champlin Avenue will make it easier for local residents and visitors alike to reach the many homes and businesses along this important travel corridor in the Village of Yorkville and ensure continued access to one of the region’s most important healthcare providers.” The project will reconstruct the roadway and add new striping between Whitesboro Street and the intersection with Campbell Avenue and Caroline Street. Travel lanes on the roadway will be widened from 13 feet to 15 feet in each direction to better accommodate bicyclists and new sidewalks with ADA-compliant curb ramps will be added on both sides of the roadway. Additionally, a new left turning lane will be added from southbound Champlin Avenue to Caroline Street and a new traffic signal and pedestrian crossing will be installed at the intersection of Campbell Avenue, Caroline Street, and Champlin Avenue to improve traffic flow and enhance safety. Additional improvements include a new closed drainage system, the installation of 16 new utility poles, a new water main and new gas main with upgraded service connections to local residences and businesses. During construction, southbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane through the work zone to ensure access to the St. Luke’s Campus. Northbound through traffic will be detoured at Burrstone Road to State Route 12 northbound to Route 5A westbound. Several roads that intersect with Champlin Avenue in the work zone will be closed to traffic exiting onto or entering from Champlin Avenue. The detour is expected to be lifted in mid-October and construction is slated to be completed by end of 2023. Senator Joseph A. Griffo said, "It is important that we continue to invest in and improve our infrastructure. This project will enhance the existing travel corridor by improving mobility and safety and will help to grow and support economic opportunities and development locally and throughout the region." Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon said, “I want to thank the NYS Department of Transportation and Commissioner Dominguez for prioritizing the much needed updates to Champlin Avenue in Yorkville. The village leadership and residents have voiced the importance of these upgrades for the many that travel this road to work, as well as the spectators and fans that line Champlin Ave for our Boilermaker Road Races.” Assemblyman Brian Miller said “We are pleased that the much anticipated rehabilitation of a quarter-mile section of Champlin Avenue (state Route 921W), in the Village of Yorkville is beginning. This $3.1 million project will not only enhance safety for pedestrians with new sidewalks but will improve the flow of traffic for motorists through the incorporation of a turn lane, new pavement, and wider travel lanes. It is also a heavily traveled connector for motorists accessing State Routes 5, 8 and 12 as well as the St. Luke’s Hospital Campus, business parks and educational institutions. Investment in our infrastructure is essential for continued economic growth in the area as well as improving access to services for residents and improving overall safety. I look forward to the completion of this project and thank Commissioner Dominguez and the New York State Department of Transportation for their hard work.” Village of Yorkville Mayor Michael A. Mahoney said, “We are excited to see the start of the Champlin Ave. project. Champlin Ave. is a heavily traveled road and is on the route of the Boilermaker Road Race. We are hoping that the construction proceeds quickly and on schedule without delay, to keep the disruption to the Yorkville residents at a minimum.” As a result of the work zone on Champlin Ave, the Boilermaker Road Race 15K and 5K on July 9th will both be detoured this year. The detour will have runners turning right onto Caroline Street then left onto Kellogg Avenue before turning onto Whitesboro Street for the traditional final stretch and finish line. No construction work will take place on the day of the event. Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. Follow New York State DOT on Twitter: @NYSDOT and MohawkValley@NYSDOTUtica . Find NYSDOT on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT.