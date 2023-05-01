Associa Hosts Free Webinar On Dealing With Difficult Residents For Community Association Board Members

/EIN News/ -- TUCSON, Ariz., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Arizona believes that an educated homeowners’ association (HOA) board is a successful board. That’s why it’s hosting a free virtual webinar to help new and experienced community board members better deal with a range of difficult situations and personalities often found in managed community environments. It will offer insight on how to handle the challenges and disruptions these types of individuals can bring to your community.

Examples will include a board director gone rogue, harassment at board meetings, mean tweets, social media attacks, and the weaponization of records requests. Attendees will learn about the practical and legal options for dealing with these actions. An open-forum question-and-answer session will immediately follow the presentation.

What:

Free Virtual Board Training Webinar

Dealing with the Difficult.

Who:

Javier B. Delgado, Esq.

Mark K. Sahl, Esq.

Carpenter, Hazlewood, Delgado & Bolen

When:

Wednesday, May 3, from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. MST

Where:

To RSVP for this free virtual event, please click here.

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Gail Filkowski Associa Arizona 480.322.3592 Gail.Filkowski@associaarizona.com