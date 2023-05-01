Vein Illuminator Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Vein Illuminator Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the vein illuminator market identifies the rising prevalence of vein diseases as a major driver for the growth of the market.



Consequently, the global vein illuminator market size is expected to grow from $19.7 billion in 2022 to $24 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 21%. The market size is then expected to reach $53.2 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 22%. In the year 2022, North America was the largest region in the market.

The report highlighted that the National Library of Medicine report of August 2022 revealed that chronic venous insufficiency alone incurs a healthcare cost of around $500 million annually for treating 150,000 patients in the United States. In addition, between 1% to 2.7% of individuals with chronic venous insufficiency would develop venous stasis ulcer, resulting in over 20,000 new cases of venous ulcers identified each year.

One of the prominent trends in the vein illuminator market is the increasing focus on technological advancements. Major vein illuminator companies are investing in research and development activities to introduce innovative products that offer enhanced benefits to customers. This enables companies to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

A case in point is the recent launch of the VeinViewer® technology by ImmunoTek Bio Centers, a US-based biotech firm, in April 2022. This technology enables a clear view of a donor's veins before inserting a needle, facilitating the withdrawal of blood that can be separated into various parts during the plasmapheresis process.

Other major players in the market include AccuVein Inc., CAREstream Group, Sharn Anesthesia Inc., Infrared Imaging LLC and Near Infrared Imaging.

The global vein illuminator market is segmented as:

1) By Technology: Near-Infrared Illumination, Transillumination, Ultrasound Technologies

2) By Application: Intravenous Access, Blood Draw, Other Applications

3) By End User: Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centers, Blood Donation Camps, Academic Institutions

