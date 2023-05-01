Initial Sale of SLGA Retail Inc. Buildings Generates More Than $2 Million

CANADA, May 1 - Released on May 1, 2023

Buildings that housed SLGA Retail Inc. liquor stores are being sold.

SLGA has accepted offers for the properties located in the communities of Esterhazy, La Ronge, Buffalo Narrows, Creighton, Carlyle, Humboldt and Moosomin. The purchase price total is $2,085,000.

"I am pleased with the level of interest we have seen in these buildings," Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority Minister Lori Carr said. "Selling the properties is another step in the process to wind down SLGA Retail Inc. and the proceeds from the sales will also support important public services across the province."

SLGA Retail Inc. owned 19 of its 34 store properties. Five of the buildings will be repurposed for other government organizations. The remaining buildings will be sold in the coming weeks.

The retail liquor store permits associated with SLGA Retail Inc. were sold through a public auction in February 2023.

