Province Providing Nearly $2 Million for Regina and Saskatoon Trades and Skills Centres

CANADA, May 1 - Released on May 1, 2023

Funding Enables Continued Delivery Of Short-Term Skills Training Programs

Today, Minister of Immigration and Career Training Jeremy Harrison announced the Government of Saskatchewan will be providing $1.92 million in funding to the Regina and Saskatoon Trades and Skills Centres for continued skills training program delivery and administration.

"Saskatchewan is full of opportunities in the trades, and our government supports job seekers who are looking to develop their skills and pursue their careers in trade professions," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "This funding will enable the effective and successful delivery of skills training programs that grow and develop our provincial labour force."

The Regina and Saskatoon Trades and Skills Centres deliver short-term, entry-level trades and skills training programs to prepare participants for work and careers and feature high completion and employment rates for their learners. By offering programs developed in partnership with industry and businesses, these training centres are able to meet the needs of learners, employers and local labour markets.

The Regina and Saskatoon Trades and Skills Centres, who saw enrolments of 190 and 175, respectively, will each receive $961,000 in funding.

"The Regina Trades and Skills Centre is grateful for the Government of Saskatchewan's support for the responsive skills and trades training we provided," Regina Trades and Skills Centre Executive Director Bryan Shankowsky said. "This is further proof that we are an important component in creating an environment that supports sustainable economic growth."

The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to developing a skilled workforce, ensuring employers and economic sectors have access to the labour force with the right skills, in the right place, and at the right time.

"Demand for our programs continues from every direction: local employers, many we know by name; partnership opportunities with industry; and with those that touch us the most at the centre, participants looking to move ahead in careers that, for many, may have seemed out of their reach," Saskatoon Trades and Skills Centre Executive Director Karen Cederwal said. "Recognition of our efforts and continued support from the Government of Saskatchewan enables us to continue this important work that ultimately increases growth, in and for, everyone involved."

Saskatchewan will continue to provide programs, services and innovations for job seekers and employers, advancing progress toward Saskatchewan's Growth Plan goals of 1.4 million people and 100,000 new jobs by 2030. The province is focused on working with employers and job seekers to ensure the province can recruit, train, and retain the labour force Saskatchewan needs to support its growing economy.

