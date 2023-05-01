Dudek Welcomes Helder Guimarães to Chief Financial Officer Role

Top Environmental Firm Augments Executive Leadership Team and Supports Continued Growth

Dudek, a leading US environmental and engineering consulting firm, today announced it has appointed Helder Guimarães to Chief Financial Officer, effective April 24, 2023. Mr. Guimarães brings more than 16 years of experience in Finance and Strategy, and has a proven track record of supporting growth initiatives and identifying market opportunities.

Mr. Guimarães honed his skills in leadership roles with firms in various industries, in the United States and abroad. Before joining Dudek, he helped Lief Organics and Envent Corporation achieve their growth plans in his most recent roles as a Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer.

"Dudek is a unique company with an extremely talented and passionate group of employee-owners," said Helder Guimarães. "I am very excited to join Dudek's management team, and contribute to achieving the company's strategic goals, through continued growth and innovation, while helping our clients and communities."

Dudek leadership and the Board of Directors partnered to identify the right CFO with a blend of financial strategy and operational efficiency to support the firm's continued growth. Mr. Guimarães' extensive experience and keen attention to setting and managing strategic Key Performance Indicators will support Dudek's evolution and continued growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Helder to the Dudek team. His experience and passion align well with Dudek's mission and values. What impresses me most about Helder is that he is a data-driven creative problem solver who believes in leveraging relationships and communication to deliver solutions to complex issues," said Dudek CEO and President Joe Monaco.

Delivering excellence to clients by planning, designing, permitting, and building projects that enhance our natural and built environments is a guiding principle of Dudek's culture. "Helder shares our interest in pursuing purpose-driven work and is already immersed in our strategic goals for the future of the firm," continued Monaco. "I am looking forward to partnering with Helder as we continue to build the best consulting practice in the business."

As a venture capitalist, Mr. Guimarães possesses a unique, forward-thinking perspective and market understanding, coupled with extensive financial expertise and operational savvy. He completed the Executive Program at UCLA Anderson School of Management and holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Minho in Portugal.

Dudek is a 100% employee-owned, multidisciplinary environmental and engineering consulting firm based in Encinitas, CA. Dudek empowers clients throughout the United States to DuMore for their projects and is one of the Top 105 U.S. Environmental Firms (Engineering News-Record, 2022). Dudek is a nationally recognized Top Workplace and Culture Excellence Award-winning firm (Energage, 2022). To learn more about Dudek, visit www.Dudek.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, and Glassdoor.

