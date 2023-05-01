Western Dental Opens New State-of-the-Art Office in Arroyo Grande, California

Western Dental & Orthodontics, a member of the Sonrava Health family of wellness companies, today announced the opening of a new San Luis Obispo County office, in Arroyo Grande, California.

The new dental office is located at 1237 East Grand Avenue, Suite 102 and features ample parking in the Arroyo Grande Center, amongst neighbors such as Five Guys, Arroyo Grande Bakery, Starbucks, Aldi and Rite Aid. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the 2,996-square-foot office boasts a welcoming professional staff, a spacious reception area and 7 treatment rooms, including two dedicated to endodontic and pediatric dentistry.

"We are thrilled to become a new full-service dental home, providing increased access to high-quality dental care to the Arroyo Grande community," said Dr. Vivian Le, Managing Dentist. "Our new beautifully designed office offers a full complement of dental services, including general dentistry, orthodontics, oral surgery, dental implants and oral hygiene."

As one of the nation's leaders in accessible, affordable oral health care and the leading orthodontics provider in the country, Western Dental accepts uninsured and privately insured patients, in addition to patients covered by the Medi-Cal Dental program (known as Denti-Cal) in nearly 250 California offices.

ABOUT WESTERN DENTAL

Founded 120 years ago with the purpose of making high-quality oral healthcare accessible to all and focused on wellness and prevention, Western Dental, with its supported affiliates, offers access to and equity of oral healthcare in more than 260 offices across California, Arizona, and Nevada. As a full-service "dental home," Western Dental provides general dentistry, pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, implants, and oral surgery in offices designed to support consistent, high-quality care that meets the needs of a diverse patient population. To learn more about Western Dental or to find an office in your community, visit westerndental.com or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.

ABOUT SONRAVA HEALTH

Sonrava Health is a national family of health and wellness companies – including differentiated dental office brands with more than 560 affiliated offices, dental and vision benefit plans, provider networks, and consumer products and services – focused on quality, value and innovation and built on a platform of unique and efficient technology. For more information, visit www.Sonrava.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005051/en/