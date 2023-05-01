Firstlogic Sponsors the 2023 National Postal Forum, the Leading Mailing Industry Conference

Data quality software provider Firstlogic will attend the National Postal Forum as a sponsor and exhibitor from May 21-24, 2023, showcasing their software with live demonstrations available at their interactive booth.

As the company has done for many years, Firstlogic is supporting the National Postal Forum (NPF) scheduled for May 21-24 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Firstlogic staff will be present at the event as a sponsor and an exhibitor on the show floor.

Attendees at this annual event learn about the latest developments from the US Postal Service® and hear USPS® representatives talk about their future plans. The event offers plenty of opportunities to network with industry professionals, attend educational sessions, and see the latest technology and equipment connected with producing, distributing, and tracking postal mail.

This year, Firstlogic will showcase their newly expanded booth at space #808 in the NPF exhibit hall. A full complement of company representatives will be on hand to talk to marketers and mailers about Firstlogic's Data Quality IQ™ Suite and the enhanced real-time Workflow IQ® SDK.

The booth will also feature live demonstrations of the Firstlogic software products in action. The company invites interested data analysts, marketers, and mailers to stop by and see how they can easily correct, validate, and enhance the data they use to communicate with their customers.

Firstlogic's Data Quality IQ Suite includes the USPS CASS™ Cycle O certified Address IQ® that corrects and enhances postal addresses, DataRight IQ® that parses and standardizes data, Match IQ® for data matching and consolidation, Geocode IQ® for assigning latitude and longitude coordinates, and Enhance IQ® which adds demographic data for improved target marketing. Firstlogic's Workflow IQ SDK allows companies to access Firstlogic's data quality software in real time directly from their own workflows and applications, making integration easy.

Visitors can get a free exhibits-only pass from Firstlogic. Register for the event at the NPF website. Complete the registration information and choose "Exhibit Hall Pass" as the registration type. Enter the discount code FEHP2023 and the National Postal Forum will reduce your cost to zero.

About Firstlogic

Firstlogic delivers expert address and data quality solutions, including data profiling & monitoring, address cleansing & geocoding, data cleansing & standardization, data matching & consolidation, and data enhancement. Customers include both large enterprises and midsize data-driven companies from across all industries in North America. The company is also a leading SAP Partner specializing in the SAP Data Services platform.

