Aegis Capital Corp. Announces their Virtual Conference Taking Place May 2-4, 2023

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / Aegis Capital Corp. ("Aegis") a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce the Aegis Capital Corp. Virtual Conference taking place May 2, 2023 through May 4, 2023

Aegis Capital Corp. will be hosting three full days of presentations from companies across industries including technology, healthcare, automotive, and financial services. Aegis is bringing together more than forty companies to share their vision with the investing public. Audience members will have the chance to pose questions to presenters and panelists, interact with other participants, and access company presentations and video recordings of each session.

The Aegis Capital Corp. Virtual Conference will take place beginning at 8:30 a.m. on May 2nd and continuing through to May 4th. The Links to the event for each day are below:

May 2 nd

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89996790214

MAY 3 rd

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81590540881

May 4 th

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89020552756

Isaac L. Eide, Head of Investment Banking commented: "We are excited to make the official announcement of the Aegis Capital Corp. 2023 Virtual Conference. Aegis is enthusiastic about introducing issuers from various industries and locations, enabling participants to explore fresh opportunities within the small market cap industry. The conference will focus on a range of emerging and growing sectors, in which we are eager to connect forward-looking individuals with our conference attendees."

Anthony Lapadula, Head of Capital Markets commented: "We are pleased to announce our upcoming Second Virtual Conference featuring exposure to numerous issuers spanning various industries, with particular emphasis on life sciences and technology. We look forward to presenting issuers to our institutional clientele and hope this value add will showcase our efforts to bring additional accretive value to our friends and clients. We eagerly anticipate a productive and enlightening conference."

About Aegis Capital Corporation:

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for roughly 40 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles. Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada RY, is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

Any questions contact:

Michael Pata, Head of Business Development

Telephone: 1-212-813-1010

mpata@aegiscapcorp.com

www.aegiscapcorp.com

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

