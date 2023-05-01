Herbacin Launches NEW Face Care Cleansing Oil to Simplify Skin Care Regimen

There is no need for a make-up remover and a face cleanser when you can use a face cleansing oil that does it all.

DALLAS, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Herbacin, makers of botanically-based skincare products, is announcing its NEW Face Care Cleansing Oil, which will simplify your end-of-day skin care regimen. All it takes is three easy steps to achieve super clean and silky soft skin with just one product that offers it all.

STEP 1 – Massage cleansing oil directly onto a dry face, eyelids, and lips with your hands.

STEP 2 – Moisten the face and transform the silky oil texture into a lightly foaming cleanser.

STEP 3 – Rinse off the emulsion with water, and all make-up residues are effectively and gently removed.

Herbacin's naturally formulated cleansing oil is perfect for removing face and eye makeup (including waterproof mascara), excess sebum and environmental pollutants. The natural formula helps keep skin hydrated while also providing a deep cleanse. Its mild surfactants made of renewable raw materials, in combination with natural, nourishing almond oil, which pampers the skin and provides intense moisture, are favorable to the skin flora.

"We're excited for the launch of the new Face Care Cleansing Oil because this is a product that not only works well on all skin types, but also helps cut down the time needed for face cleansing at the end of a long day," said Herbacin President and CEO, Nadja E. Thien, adding, "The almond oil based formulation of our new face cleansing is a high-quality ingredient that will pamper the skin of today's consumers looking for practicality and simplicity through this one-product, which will provide intense moisture, making it ideal for an everyday routine without having to use additional tissues, pads, or cleansing products."

Cleansing oils have earned their popularity, among other things, due to their effective skincare benefits, including deep cleaning while preserving natural oils and moisture, as opposed to traditional face wash cleansers, which in some cases can strip the skin from bad and also good bacteria. More and more dermatologists, beauty experts, and customers report that cleansing oils are their go-to secret for beauty routines. Some surveys indicate that the sales of the cleansing oil market will increase significantly by 2028.

So, no more hassle of using a make-up remover plus a face wash – Herbacin Face Care Cleansing Oil has you covered in one bottle!

For more information about Herbacin, please visit http://www.herbacinusa.com. For a product sample or hi-res images, contact lisa@adinnyc.com or 239.770.6505.

About Herbacin

Founded in the heart of Germany in 1905, Herbacin created a very distinctive brand early on that still has its roots in nature. Cultivating its own plants and herbs for decades, the entire Herbacin line goes through dermatological testing at the company's facility in Wutha-Farnroda, Germany. This European botanically-based skin, hair and body care line is highly regarded for its commitment to product excellence and integrity. The full line includes: Herbacin Hand, Body and Lip Balms, The Wellness Line, Facial Care, Intensive Moisture, Shampoos and Shower Gels, Foot Care, and the Camouflage Men's Line. Herbacin products are kind to your skin and the environment. Herbacin is strictly against animal testing and unnecessary chemical additives. Produced locally, selecting fruits, essential oils, butter, spices or herbs, including from organic cultivation within the local region, together with all of the packaging 100 percent recyclable.

