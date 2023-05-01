Storage360, a PropTech Self Storage SaaS Platform Launches, Leaders Focused on Transforming How Self Storage Operators Do Business

Top industry leaders Stephen Sandecki, President & Cameron Urry, Senior Vice President, leveraging experience to chart course for Storage360

Storage360 will release an end-to-end, cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) property technology (PropTech) platform designed to help self storage leaders improve revenue, reduce expenses and more effectively manage the overall operations of their business, according to Stephen Sandecki, President of Storage360.

Stephen Sandecki, a seasoned marketing and technology executive with more than 20 years of experience building successful proprietary platforms in the self storage industry, knew there was a better way to support owners and operators and set out to combat the fractured and antiquated approach to self storage management — the result is Storage360.

Storage360 will address every aspect of customer service, sales, marketing, operations, accounting, facility access, analytics, pricing and revenue management, offering a modern self storage platform that will transform the industry. By consolidating all capabilities and data into one unified solution, Storage360 will help storage operators make faster, smarter and more efficient business decisions to remain competitive and gain advantage. Storage360's SaaS-based PropTech platform will empower operators to move beyond cursory metrics like occupancy to drive and maximize Net Operating Income (NOI).

"The Storage360 platform will level the playing field for self storage owners, operators and investors and bring them an end-to-end platform with comprehensive data to grow their business. I've spent time with multiple large storage operators and saw that there was a huge gap in the ability to be competitive between those who have access to enterprise-level technology and those who don't. That was the inspiration for how we're building Storage360," said Sandecki, who has held executive and senior level positions with multiple self storage operators including Store Space Self Storage, National Storage Affiliates and Life Storage. "It doesn't matter if you have 1 or 100+ facilities, you can achieve the same success as some of the industry's biggest operators, leveraging the power of Storage360. The platform has a flexible, modular design, so it can scale alongside self storage operators as they grow their business model, invest in additional facilities and launch new initiatives."

Joining him as Senior Vice President, Product & Marketing is Cameron Urry, a 20-year digital marketing and self storage industry veteran. He will oversee ongoing product development as well as marketing and customer acquisition for Storage360. He has worked in the self storage industry for nearly 15 years, including roles with Extra Space and Simply Self Storage. Urry has supported successful marketing initiatives across the industry for more than 100 self storage companies, including projects focused on the early stages of implementing machine learning/AI. He most recently served as Vice President at OpenTech Alliance.

"The offerings in self storage are more diverse than ever. As such, owners and operators need a robust technology platform that allows them to effectively manage several properties each with their own unique factors. The Storage360 platform will do just that as a first-of-its-kind solution," Urry said. "Technology has unequivocally changed the way people shop for and rent storage units, and the Storage360 technology will support a modern customer experience."

The Storage360 platform has been put through the paces in a real-world environment. Sandecki, Urry and their team have spent years iterating on and perfecting the platform. Storage360 customer Store Space, a Top-20 self storage facility owner and operator, has seen major gains in revenue, efficiency and decreased expenses through the use of the platform.

Storage360 will be available starting early in the third quarter of 2023. Self storage owners and operators can visit Storage360.com to learn more about how the platform can improve revenue and NOI or to schedule a demonstration. Those interested in the new platform can also call 866-438-7360 (866-GET-S360) or e-mail info@storage360.com to connect with a Storage360 team member.

About S360

Launching in 2023, Storage360 is a complete end-to-end, 100 percent cloud-based, PropTech, SaaS platform for owners, operators and investors of self storage facilities. This streamlined, modern platform manages every aspect of the storage operator's business: from accounting and operations to sales and marketing and analytics and revenue management. Operators can deploy these as one holistic solution or select specific capabilities to complement their existing product stack. By enhancing operational sophistication, Storage360 is designed to help storage owners, operators and investors reduce expenses, enhance revenue and elevate all dynamics of their business.

