Imperial Dade Adds Scale in Northeast, Acquires Green Streets USA, Inc.

Transaction Represents 63rd Acquisition for Leading Distributor of Foodservice Packaging and Janitorial Sanitation Products

Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of foodservice packaging supplies and janitorial supplies, today announced the acquisition of Green Streets USA, Inc. ("Green Streets" or the "Company"). The transaction represents the 63rd acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, Chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Jeff Weiss founded the company in 1991 and has grown the business into a leading distributor of foodservice, industrial and packaging supplies throughout New England and the Boston metro area. Jeff and his team provide critical products to customers ensuring their customers receive top quality products and service. By leveraging Imperial Dade's market leading platform, Green Streets customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

"We are delighted to welcome the Green Streets team to the Imperial Dade family," said Robert Tillis. "Imperial Dade looks forward to building upon their already established success and continuing to find ways to better serve our customers and vendor partners," said Jason Tillis.

"The Green Streets family is excited to join a platform that is aligned with us in our approach to customer service. Imperial Dade's breadth of products and services make them the perfect partner," said Jeff Weiss, CEO of Green Streets.

About Imperial Dade

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 90,000 customers across North America. Since Chairman Robert Tillis and CEO Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions to become a leader in the foodservice, packaging, and janitorial supplies industry. For additional information, please visit www.imperialdade.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230428005455/en/