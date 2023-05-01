Southeastern Grocers Urges Customers to Take Action During National Hurricane Preparedness Week

Grocer encourages preparedness, plus offers discounts on essential supplies and $20 in FREE groceries

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is encouraging customers to begin preparing for natural disasters this week during National Hurricane Preparedness Week. The official start of the Atlantic hurricane season is June 1, and customers should begin to stock up now on vital items including a supply of water, non-perishable food, extra batteries, first-aid kits and more.

In addition to the threat of hurricanes, communities in the Southeast have recently experienced devastation from tornadoes. While cyclone activity can happen at any time, early summer is considered peak season with May and June being the most active historically. Warmer temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico have led researchers to predict above-average tornado activity this year1, with early predictions calling for a slightly below-average Atlantic hurricane season2.

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, "With decades of experience in the Southeast, we know how crucial it is to be prepared before severe weather arrives, and we are encouraging our neighbors to take necessary precautions now. We put people first, and our top priority is always the safety and well-being of our dedicated associates, valued customers and our community members. We care deeply about providing for the communities we serve, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that local families have the resources needed to weather any storm."

To get a head start on storm preparedness, SEG encourages all customers to review the American Red Cross' Survival Kit Supplies checklist for essential items needed following a disaster situation. Each household should be prepared with the appropriate amount of water, non-perishable food, batteries and first aid kits as well as any necessary baby supplies, pet food, medications and prescription refills.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends remaining up to date on routine vaccinations to keep communities healthy and safe during recovery efforts3. To encourage vaccinations and help customers save money while shopping for essentials, SEG is offering $20 in free groceries as a vaccine incentive in all in-store pharmacies through June 30. To receive the free grocery offer, customers can visit any Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie in-store pharmacy or make an appointment online to get two vaccines of their choice on the same day to receive a voucher for $20 in free groceries4. These include more than 15 vaccine options such as influenza, Hepatitis A and B, tetanus, pneumonia, meningitis, Tdap and COVID-19 doses. State and age restrictions may apply.

Additionally, each season, SEG lowers prices on more than 150 commonly shopped items to help customers stretch their grocery budget. Winn-Dixie customers can easily shop for emergency preparedness staples like shelf-stable foods, batteries, cleaning supplies and hygiene items to stock their disaster supply kits through the grocer's "Down Down" program and save more than 15% on average by shopping items marked by the red hand on signs and tags throughout the store. Similarly, items marked in green and yellow signage at Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket are part of the "Low Price" and "Low Low Price" programs providing customers with deep, deep discounts.

SEG's extensive experience of preparation and disaster response has allowed the grocer to provide for local communities during unpredictable times. In 2022, SEG and the SEG Gives Foundation donated more than $600,000 to aid its communities' recovery efforts in the aftermath of natural disasters, and when Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, SEG reacted quickly by dispatching mobile pharmacies, opening the Pine Island Winn-Dixie store to neighbors for free groceries and providing recovery essentials to more than 2,000 impacted families.

For more information on disaster preparedness, vaccine availability and savings, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

