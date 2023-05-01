HJ Sims Welcomes Jenny Wade as Senior Vice President, Investment Banking

HJ Sims (Sims), a privately held investment bank and wealth management firm founded in 1935, is pleased to announce that Jenny Wade joins the firm as Senior Vice President in their Bloomington, MN office. With over 21 years of municipal and nonprofit finance experience, Wade is well known for her technical skills including the development of complex financial models.

Prior to joining Sims, Wade was a part of the senior living team at Piper Sandler for 16 years, where she focused on the management and execution of financings from engagement to closing for skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living and memory care facilities, primarily for nonprofit clients. She also worked for Public Financial Management, a national financial advisory firm to local and state governments.

Wade is active with LeadingAge, Minnesota Institute of Public Finance, and serves on the board of directors for Women in Public Finance – Minnesota Chapter and the University of Minnesota, Carlson School of Management Alumni Board. She also volunteers with Girls on the Run Minnesota, a youth development program for girls in 3rd-8th grade that teaches life skills through dynamic, interactive lessons while incorporating running.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jenny Wade to the HJ Sims Investment Banking team. Jenny's background and extensive experience as a senior living banker will be a tremendous asset to the firm as we continue to grow our presence in the Midwest. Her knowledge, integrity and client-centered approach are vital characteristics that reinforce the values of our firm and will serve our clients well," said Aaron Rulnick, Managing Principal.

Wade earned her Master of Business Administration degree, with an emphasis in finance, from the University of Minnesota, Carlson School of Management as well as her bachelor's degree in business management and French from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. Wade holds her Series 7 and Series 50 licenses.

Founded in 1935, HJ Sims is a privately held investment bank and wealth management firm with $2.2 billion of assets under management. Sims is one of the country's oldest underwriters of tax-exempt and taxable bonds, having raised $22 billion for projects throughout the US. The firm is headquartered in Fairfield, CT, with investment banking, private client wealth management and trading offices nation-wide.

