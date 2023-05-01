Air Products' LNG Technology and Equipment Selected for Sempra Infrastructure's Port Arthur, Texas Phase 1 Project

Two Proprietary LNG Heat Exchangers to be Manufactured at Air Products' LNG Equipment Manufacturing Facility in Port Manatee, Florida

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products APD, the world's leader in liquefied natural gas (LNG) technology and equipment, today announced it has signed an agreement with Bechtel Energy Inc. to provide its proprietary LNG process technology, equipment and advisory services to Sempra Infrastructure's Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project in Jefferson County, Texas. The Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project is fully permitted and is designed to include two natural gas liquefaction trains, two liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tanks and associated facilities with a nameplate capacity of approximately 13 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

Air Products' world-class LNG equipment manufacturing facility in Port Manatee, Florida will manufacture two main cryogenic heat exchangers for its AP-C3MRTM LNG process technology. The expected commercial operation dates for Trains 1 and 2 for Port Arthur LNG are projected for 2027 and 2028. This is the third Sempra Infrastructure project for which Air Products' LNG technology was selected, the first being the three trains at the Cameron, Louisiana LNG facility that have been operating with AP-C3MR technology since 2019, and the second being the Energia Costa Azul (ECA) liquefaction project in Mexico.

"We are honored to be selected for the Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project and this opportunity to further support the North American LNG production market in the Gulf Coast. Our proven large scale heat exchangers and unrivaled process technology are at the heart of the majority of LNG export facilities around the world, both on and offshore. With the global demand for LNG increasing in the coming decades, our LNG equipment manufacturing facility located in Port Manatee is equipped to meet this demand, and the 2019 expansion of our production facilities there demonstrated Air Products' long-term commitment to this important market," said Dr. Samir J. Serhan, Air Products' Chief Operating Officer.

"Bechtel is proud to work with Air Products. Their reliable and proven technology is critical to the design, construction, and operations of Port Arthur LNG," said Paul Marsden, president of Bechtel Energy. "Together with Air Products, Bechtel will deliver a robustly engineered and well-constructed, quality plant for Sempra Infrastructure, enabling them to meet the growing demand for clean, affordable energy."

Under the agreement, Air Products will provide engineering, design and manufacturing of the heat exchanger equipment for the liquefaction sections of two large trains, which will use Air Products' proprietary AP-C3MR propane pre-cooled mixed refrigerant liquefaction process technology. In addition, Air Products will provide engineering studies and technical advisory services for the installation and startup of each LNG train. The AP-C3MR process is used to produce more LNG than any other process in the world. This process is proven, highly reliable, flexible and has become the industry standard.

Air Products opened its world-class Port Manatee facility in January 2014 and completed a 60% expansion in October 2019 to meet the needs of the ever-growing LNG industry.In October 2018, a new LNG equipment test facility (ETF) was dedicated, which enables Air Products to continually improve the reliability and yield produced from its LNG equipment and to design new equipment.

Air Products' proprietary LNG process technology and equipment are vital to helping meet the world's increasing energy needs and desire for clean energy, processes and cryogenically liquefies valuable natural gas for consumer and industrial use. For over 50 years Air Products has manufactured LNG heat exchangers, which currently operate in over 100 LNG trains in 20 countries around the world.

Typically, an LNG heat exchanger can be as large as over 15 feet (5 meters) in diameter and 180 feet (55 meters) long. A finished unit can weigh as much as 500 tons. Photos of Air Products' LNG technology can be downloaded for publication with proper attribution at http://prphotolibrary.airproducts.com/ImageViewer.aspx?q=LNG.

Air Products' LNG process technology and equipment is the heart of an LNG production plant. The technology, in place at some of the most remote locations around the world, takes natural gas and unlocks its value by liquefying it and making it possible to ship it economically. The LNG is eventually re-gasified for energy uses.

The majority of total worldwide LNG is produced with Air Products' technology. In support of the LNG industry, Air Products provides process technology and key equipment for the natural gas liquefaction process for large export plants, small and mid-sized LNG plants, floating LNG plants, and LNG peak shavers. Upstream, Air Products provides both nitrogen and natural gas dehydration membrane systems for offshore platforms. Downstream, Air Products provides membrane nitrogen generators for LNG carriers and land-based membrane and cryogenic nitrogen systems for LNG import terminals and baseload LNG plants.

About Air Products

Air Products APD is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas and carbon-capture projects, supplying world-scale clean hydrogen for global transportation, industrial markets, and the broader energy transition. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and globally provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers.

The Company had fiscal 2022 sales of $12.7 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $65 billion. More than 21,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook or Instagram .

Air Products Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. While forward-looking statements are made in good faith and based on assumptions, expectations and projections that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors, including the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 and other factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the assumptions, beliefs or expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.

SOURCE Air Products