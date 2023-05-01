Medallia Announces Partnerships to Enhance Agent Assistance for Customer Service

Improve agent and customer experiences with conversation intelligence and real-time experience insights

Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced a new partnership with Cresta and expanded integrations with LivePerson and Five9. These partnerships allow organizations to further strengthen the conversational AI technologies used for real-time agent assistance with customer service teams in contact centers.

As a leader in the real-time agent assistance market, Cresta provides contact center agents with in the moment guidance during customer interactions. Cresta leverages Generative AI to enable live coaching based on top performers and industry best practices.

"As the experience leader with extensive customer feedback and experience data, Medallia helps companies improve the efficiency and quality of their contact center interactions," said Scott Kolman, CMO at Cresta. "Together, we're leveraging deep customer and employee insights to equip agents with personalized guidance so that they can seamlessly address customer needs."

By expanding integrations with LivePerson and Five9, organizations can now easily understand the impact of conversational AI on customers' experiences, including how assist models are working and which need tuning. Through these partnerships, companies can increase agent productivity and improve response consistency with personalized and relevant guidance to agents and customers.

"These partnerships allow organizations to empower their agents with feedback and insights into their customers' emotions, needs, and experiences," said Alex Glanz, EVP of Strategy at Medallia. "Combining experience insights and sentiment data with the generative AI delivered via real-time agent assistance from our partners enables agents to provide more personalized and relevant assistance, which is a win-win for customers and agents."

For more information about Medallia's conversation intelligence solutions for the contact center, please visit: https://www.medallia.com/suite/contact-center-experience/conversation-intelligence/

