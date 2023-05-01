Chemical Surface Treatment Market Is Expected to Grasp the Value of USD 18.95 Billion with Growing CAGR of 5.2% by 2032

Reports And Data

The global chemical surface treatment market size was USD 12.01 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 18.95 Billion in 2032

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview

The global chemical surface treatment market was valued at USD 12.01 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% to reach USD 18.95 Billion by 2032. The growing demand for durable and corrosion-resistant materials across various end-use industries such as construction, automotive, and aerospace is driving the revenue growth of the market. Furthermore, manufacturers are actively seeking innovative and cost-effective surface treatment options to meet this demand. Chemical surface treatment is a technique that modifies the chemical composition of materials like metals, composites, and polymers to improve their surface properties.

In the automotive industry, the demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient cars is driving the use of chemical surface treatment to improve the durability, corrosion resistance, and paint adhesion of engine parts, chassis, and body panels. Similarly, the aerospace industry also relies on chemical surface treatment to enhance the fatigue life and durability of aircraft components. Steel structures, pipelines, and bridges in the construction industry can also benefit from chemical surface treatment to improve their resilience and corrosion resistance. Therefore, the construction industry is expected to contribute significantly to the market's revenue growth.

The need for sustainable and cost-effective surface treatment options is also pushing manufacturers to develop advanced chemical surface treatment technologies. This trend is expected to drive the growth of the chemical surface treatment market during the forecast period. Overall, the market is poised for steady growth, driven by the demand for durable, cost-effective, and corrosion-resistant materials in various end-use industries.

Chemical Surface Treatment Market: Segmentation

The market estimation is based on the revenue generated from the sales of chemicals used for surface treatment of various materials, such as metals, polymers, and composites.

The demand for chemical surface treatment is increasing due to its ability to enhance the surface properties of materials and make them more durable and corrosion-resistant. This is driving the market's revenue growth, especially in end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, and construction. Manufacturers are developing innovative chemical surface treatment technologies to meet the rising demand for cost-effective and sustainable options.

The automotive industry is a major contributor to the chemical surface treatment market, with a growing need for lightweight and fuel-efficient cars. Chemical surface treatment is frequently used in the industry to improve the durability, corrosion resistance, and paint adhesion of automobile components, such as engine parts, chassis, and body panels. Similarly, the aerospace industry uses chemical surface treatment to increase the fatigue life and durability of aircraft components.

In addition, the construction industry is expected to contribute significantly to the revenue growth of the market. Steel structures, pipelines, and bridges are some of the building materials that can benefit from chemical surface treatment to make them more resilient and corrosion-resistant.

The chemical surface treatment market report covers various chemical and base material types used in surface treatment, end-use industries, and regional outlooks. The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends in the market, and also includes company rankings.

Chemical Surface Treatment Market: Strategic Development

Several companies in the coatings industry made significant acquisitions in recent years to expand their product offerings and strengthen their positions in various markets. In 2021, Axalta Coating Systems acquired Plascoat Systems Limited, a UK-based manufacturer of coatings for high-performance industrial and automotive applications. The acquisition was aimed at expanding Axalta's product portfolio and enhancing its position in the European market.

Also in 2021, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA acquired The Bergquist Company's Surface Treatment business in the US, aimed at reinforcing its position in the surface treatment market for electronic components. In 2020, PPG Industries, Inc. acquired Industria Chimica Reggiana (ICR) S.p.A., an Italian manufacturer of automotive refinish coatings, to expand its product offerings in the European market.

In the same year, The Sherwin-Williams Company acquired RPM International Inc.'s Performance Coatings Group, which includes Rust-Oleum, Zinsser, and Varathane brands. This acquisition aimed to broaden Sherwin-Williams' product portfolio in the DIY and industrial coatings market. These acquisitions are part of a trend in the coatings industry toward expanding product offerings and increasing market share through strategic acquisitions.

Chemical Surface Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

3M Company is a multinational conglomerate that operates in various industries, including coatings and surface treatments. The company's products are used in a wide range of applications, including automotive, aerospace, and industrial manufacturing.

Axalta Coating Systems is a global coatings company that specializes in providing liquid and powder coatings for a variety of industries, including automotive, transportation, and general industrial. The company has a presence in over 130 countries and is known for its innovative and sustainable products.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA is a German multinational company that operates in the coatings and surface treatment market. The company's products are used in various industries, including electronics, automotive, and industrial manufacturing. Henkel is known for its expertise in adhesive technologies and surface treatments.

BASF SE is a German multinational chemical company that produces a wide range of coatings and surface treatment products. The company's offerings include coatings for automotive, construction, and industrial applications, as well as surface treatments for various materials, including metals and plastics.

PPG Industries, Inc. is a global coatings company that provides a range of products for various industries, including automotive, aerospace, and architectural. The company's products are known for their durability, color, and protection against weather and corrosion.

The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global coatings company that provides a range of products for various industries, including architectural, automotive, and industrial. The company's products are known for their high-quality finish and durability.

Solvay SA is a Belgian multinational chemical company that provides a range of surface treatment products for the aerospace, automotive, and industrial sectors. The company's products are known for their high-performance and ability to withstand extreme conditions.

AkzoNobel NV is a Dutch multinational coatings company that provides a range of products for various industries, including aerospace, automotive, and architectural. The company's products are known for their high-quality finish and durability.

Houghton International Inc. is a global leader in industrial fluids and surface treatment products. The company's offerings include metalworking fluids, cleaners, and rust preventatives.

Chemtura Corporation is a global provider of specialty chemicals and surface treatment products. The company's offerings include flame retardants, lubricants, and corrosion inhibitors for various industries, including automotive and aerospace.

