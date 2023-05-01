Treez Powers Hall of Flowers Santa Rosa Dispensary For The Fourth Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treez, the leading enterprise commerce technology platform that streamlines retail operations within the cannabis industry, announces it will continue to be the Hall of Flowers Santa Rosa exclusive point-of-sale software provider for the fourth consecutive year!



Hall of Flowers will take place in Santa Rosa, California from May 3rd through 4th, 2023. This year, Hall of Flowers Santa Rosa will combine both of their previous California shows, Palm Springs and Santa Rosa into one big event, featuring innovative new products alongside technology, speaker sessions, and educational activations. The one-of-a-kind show centers the weed industry with several unique consumption lounges where retail buyers can interact with cannabis brands’ products on-site. Hall of Flowers Santa Rosa is the original show that started it all and their largest show to date.

The Hall of Flowers dispensary is operated by the acclaimed retailer NUG, which is powered by Treez, to ensure flawless transactions during California’s premier cannabis event. Hundreds of cannabis brands utilize the NUG Hall of Flowers dispensary to sell and distribute products to attendees for a nominal fee. In 2022, Treez processed nearly 6,000 transactions and 41,500 products across the two Hall of Flowers California shows. With thousands of attendees flocking to the Hall of Flowers dispensary, Treez was able to lower the average transaction time to 90 seconds during both shows. 25% of all transactions combined between both shows in 2022 were paid using a debit card processed by TreezPay, the first fully-integrated cannabis payment processing solution to offer three cashless payment options for retail dispensaries. Treez projects an increase in debit transactions in 2023 as cashless payments continue to rise.

Treez's partnership with Hall of Flowers dates back to the inception of the Hall of Flowers event established in 2018. In 2019, Hall of Flowers set the record for most transactions over a two-day period in the history of legal cannabis. Powering the dispensary was Treez, the leading platform with over 40% market share in California, the largest cannabis market in the U.S. With thousands of transactions placed over two days, Treez lowered the max wait time for shoppers in line to 20 minutes, down from 90-120 minutes in 2018. Using the inventory and product management capabilities of Treez’ point-of-sale software gave retailers the ability to control the look and feel of their listings without having to input any data manually.

“We’re excited to support our longtime partners, Hall of Flowers, California’s premiere cannabis event as their POS provider of choice,” said John Yang, CEO of Treez. “We have grown together these past four seasons and are grateful for all that we’ve accomplished from breaking cannabis industry records to breaking barriers to entry.”

Treez is the leading enterprise cloud commerce platform providing point of sale software, retail analytics, cashless payments and integrated partner solutions to the highest volume retail operators in the biggest state markets in the cannabis industry.

The extensible open API platform provides smooth integration into a variety of best-of-breed solutions across ecommerce, delivery, customer relationship management, marketing and loyalty, accounting, ERP and more. Layered on top is a dedicated client success team and 24/7 customer support, giving retailers everything they need to grow their business.

For more information, visit https://www.treez.io/

