HHS Awards $147 Million to Support Ending the HIV Epidemic in the United States

Cross-posted from the HHS Press Office

[On April 27] the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), an agency of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), awarded more than $147 million to 49 recipients to advance the Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S. (EHE) initiative, which is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s ongoing efforts to reduce the number of new HIV infections in the United States by at least 90 percent by 2030. This funding will help states and metropolitan areas with the highest levels of HIV transmission link people with HIV to essential care, support, and treatment, as well as support training and other resources for these jurisdictions.

“Ending the HIV epidemic requires us to reach people living with the virus where they are, and that’s exactly what this program allows us to do,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Through this program and others, we will continue our work to destigmatize this deadly disease and ensure equitable access to testing and treatment.”

“HRSA is proud to build on our thirty years of experience in the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program to help lead the fight to end the HIV epidemic in the United States,” said HRSA Administrator Carole Johnson. “We are expanding treatment and partnering with communities to address critical health-related needs like housing and mental health. These awards expand our efforts to ensure that we can reach people with HIV and connect them with the care they need to not just survive but thrive.”

[The] awards include:

Nearly $139.1 million to metropolitan areas and states to implement strategies and interventions to provide medical and support services to reduce new HIV infections in the U.S.; and

$8 million to two non-profit organizations to provide training and other resources to recipients of EHE funds.

The Ending the HIV Epidemic Initiative focuses on four key strategies:

Diagnose all people with HIV as early as possible.

Treat people with HIV rapidly and effectively to reach sustained viral suppression.

Prevent new HIV transmissions by using proven interventions.

Respond quickly to potential HIV outbreaks.

These strategies build on the continued success of the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, which supports medical care, medications, and other essential support services to help more than 576,000 people stay in care. Nearly 90 percent of Ryan White clients who receive care reach viral suppression, meaning they cannot transmit HIV, and can also live healthier lives. This rate exceeds the national viral suppression average of 64.6 percent.

For a list of the FY 2023 HRSA HIV/AIDS Bureau EHE award recipients, visit:

https://ryanwhite.hrsa.gov/about/parts-and-initiatives/fy-2023-ending-hiv-epidemic-awards.

For more information about HRSA's role in the EHE initiative, visit: www.hrsa.gov/ending-hiv-epidemic.

For more information about HRSA's RWHAP, visit: https://ryanwhite.hrsa.gov/.

For more about the EHE initiative, visit: https://www.hiv.gov/federal-response/ending-the-hiv-epidemic/overview.