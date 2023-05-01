Anti-Slip Additive Market Is Expected to Witness Huge Demand With A CAGR Of 6.3% by 2032

Reports And Data

The global anti-slip additive market size was USD 367.27 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 636.48 million in 2032.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview

The global anti-slip additives market is projected to reach a revenue of millions by 2032 and exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The market's growth is being primarily driven by the escalating demand for anti-slip additives across a broad spectrum of industries such as construction, marine, and automotive.

Anti-slip additives are essential components that enhance the coefficient of friction on a wide range of surfaces, thereby reducing the probability of slips and falls, making the surroundings safer for employees and customers alike. The demand for anti-slip additives is rising significantly due to the increasing emphasis on safety in workplaces and public areas. The construction industry is the primary consumer of these additives since they are added to construction materials such as concrete and asphalt to enhance traction and minimize accidents on construction sites.

The marine industry is another significant consumer of anti-slip additives because they are utilized in boats, ships, and other vessels to prevent slips and falls. This rising demand for anti-slip additives in the marine industry is also contributing to the market's revenue growth. Additionally, the automotive sector uses these additives in tire treads and other vehicle components to enhance traction, particularly in slippery or wet conditions. The increasing demand for high-performance vehicles and the imposition of stringent safety regulations are driving the growth of the market in the automotive sector.

Anti-Slip Additive Market: Segmentation

The market growth of anti-slip additives is primarily being driven by the rising demand for safer workplaces and public areas. Anti-slip additives are used to increase the coefficient of friction on a range of surfaces, reducing the likelihood of slips and falls and creating a safer environment for both workers and customers. The construction industry is the major consumer of these additives as they are added to concrete, asphalt, and other construction materials to improve traction and reduce accidents on construction sites.

The marine industry is another significant consumer of anti-slip additives, as they are used to prevent slips and falls on boats, ships, and other vessels. This rising demand for anti-slip additives in the marine industry is driving the revenue growth of the market. Additionally, the automotive sector is also a significant consumer of anti-slip additives, as they are used in tire treads and other vehicle components to enhance traction on roads, particularly in icy or wet conditions. This growing demand for anti-slip additives in the automotive industry is being driven by rising demand for high-performance vehicles and tightening of safety regulations.

The report coverage for the anti-slip additives market includes revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. The segments covered in the study are type outlook, application outlook, and regional outlook. The study provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including current trends and future opportunities, to help stakeholders make informed decisions.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @

https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/1728

Anti-Slip Additive Market: Strategic Development

Several companies have introduced new anti-slip additives and products in recent years. For instance, in 2021, PPG Industries, Inc. launched PPG SEMCO 285-BT, a novel anti-slip additive that enhances the slip resistance of epoxy, polyurethane, and polyester coatings in wet and oily environments. The product can be applied in the marine, transportation, and aerospace industries, among others.

Similarly, Jotun Group launched Jotun Jota Armour in 2020, which provides excellent slip resistance in harsh weather conditions and is suitable for use in offshore and marine environments. Rust-Oleum Corporation also introduced Rust-Oleum SafeStep, an anti-slip additive that can be added to any paint or coating and is ideal for high-traffic areas such as stairs, ramps, and walkways.

In 2019, Polymer Industries acquired Anti-Slip Anywhere, a Canadian manufacturer of anti-slip coatings and treatments, to expand its product portfolio and market presence in Canada. These launches and acquisitions demonstrate the increasing demand for anti-slip products across various industries and the efforts of companies to meet this demand with innovative solutions.

Request Enquiry before buying:

https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/1728

Anti-Slip Additive Market: Competitive Landscape

The global anti-slip additives market is highly competitive, with numerous players competing to maintain their position in the market. Some of the key players in the industry include Polymer Industries, Croda International Plc, PPG Industries, Inc., Arkema Group, Jotun Group, 3M Company, Chemsol, Inc., No Skidding Products Inc., Sherwin-Williams Company, and Rust-Oleum Corporation.

Polymer Industries has recently acquired Anti-Slip Anywhere, a Canadian manufacturer of anti-slip coatings and treatments, to expand its product offerings and strengthen its presence in the Canadian market. Croda International Plc, a specialty chemical company, offers a range of slip-resistant additives for coatings, adhesives, and sealants.

PPG Industries, Inc. has launched a new anti-slip additive called PPG SEMCO 285-BT, designed to improve slip resistance in wet and oily conditions. The additive can be used in a variety of industries such as marine, transportation, and aerospace. Similarly, Jotun Group has launched Jotun Jota Armour, an anti-slip product designed for harsh weather conditions and suitable for offshore and marine environments.

Other major players in the anti-slip additives market include Arkema Group, which produces a range of slip-resistant additives for coatings and resins, and 3M Company, which offers a variety of anti-slip tapes and coatings for floors and stairs. Chemsol, Inc., No Skidding Products Inc., Sherwin-Williams Company, and Rust-Oleum Corporation also offer a range of anti-slip coatings and treatments for various applications.

With the rising demand for safer workplaces and public areas, the market for anti-slip additives is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. As a result, competition among these major players is likely to intensify, with companies seeking to gain an edge by developing innovative and effective anti-slip solutions.

Request Customization of this Report:

https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1728

Browse Trending Reports:

Smartphone Screen Protector Market

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/smartphone-screen-protector-market-to-reach-usd-8443-billion-by-2030-expanding-at-a-cagr-of-67-2023-04-23?mod=search_headline

Chelating Agents Market

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/chelating-agents-market-to-reach-usd-664-billion-by-2030-reports-and-data-2023-04-22?mod=search_headline

Bitumen Market

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/bitumen-market-expected-to-reach-usd-13501-billion-in-2030-2023-04-22?mod=search_headline

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.