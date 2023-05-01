Agricultural Micronutrients Market Size is projected to reach USD 13.03 Billion in 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9%

Reports And Data

Rapid decline in arable land and mounting pressure to increase crop productivity is fueling market growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview

The global agricultural micronutrients market is predicted to grow substantially during the forecast period. In 2022, the market was valued at USD 6 Billion, and it is expected to reach USD 13.03 Billion in 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9%. One of the key drivers of market revenue growth is the growing global population, which has increased the need for food and consequently the need for increased agricultural productivity and quality. Agricultural micronutrients are critical to modern agricultural operations, as they significantly impact plant development, growth, and overall crop health.

Another factor driving revenue growth in the agricultural micronutrients market is the increasing awareness among farmers about the benefits of micronutrients for plant growth and crop productivity. Farmers are using agricultural micronutrients more widely to improve crop yields and quality in response to the rising global food demand. Additionally, the market for agricultural micronutrients has grown due to the decline in soil quality and an increase in crop nutrient deficits.

The market for agricultural micronutrients is expected to continue growing due to the increasing use of organic farming methods. Micronutrients and natural inputs are used in organic farming to increase crop productivity and soil health. The use of micronutrients in organic farming is driven by multiple advantages they offer, such as increased crop quality and production, decreased use of synthetic fertilizers, and enhanced soil health. As organic farming gains popularity, demand for agricultural micronutrients is expected to rise, further boosting market revenue growth.

Several key players are contributing to the growth of the global agricultural micronutrients market, including companies such as BASF SE, Yara International ASA, Compass Minerals International Inc., Nutrien Ltd., and The Mosaic Company. These companies are engaged in research and development activities to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of micronutrient products, as well as expanding their product portfolios to cater to a wider range of crops and regions.

Agricultural Micronutrients Market: Segmentation

The report covers the period from 2020 to 2021 as historical data, with the base year for estimation being 2022. The quantitative units used are revenue in USD billion, with the CAGR being calculated from 2022 to 2032.

In addition to revenue forecasts, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends in the agriculture biologicals market. It also includes company rankings and segmentations by type outlook, form outlook, crop type outlook, and regional outlook.

The agriculture biologicals market is projected to experience significant growth due to factors such as the increasing demand for organic food products and the need for sustainable agricultural practices. The market is also expected to benefit from advancements in biotechnology and increasing research and development in the agriculture industry.

Overall, the report provides valuable insights into the agriculture biologicals market, helping businesses understand the market dynamics and make informed decisions about their investments and strategies. The market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period, presenting opportunities for both new and established players in the industry.

Agricultural Micronutrients Market: Strategic Developments

In 2020, Tata Chemicals Ltd. announced that Yara International ASA would acquire its agricultural business in India for $400 million. The acquisition was aimed at expanding Yara's presence in the Indian market and strengthening its position in the global agricultural micronutrients market.

In the same year, BASF SE acquired the agricultural biologicals, seed treatment products, and micronutrients company, Becker Underwood, based in the United States. The acquisition aimed at expanding BASF's product portfolio and enhancing its position in the global agricultural micronutrients market.

Also, in 2020, Syngenta AG unveiled a new range of micronutrient fertilizers known as the Fortenza Prime. The product leverages the company's micronutrient technology to enhance the yield and quality of crops, including wheat, corn, and soybean, among others.

Agricultural Micronutrients Market: Competitive Landscape

The market report features some significant companies such as Yara International ASA, BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Agrium Inc., The Mosaic Company, Compass Minerals International Inc., Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Balchem Corporation, Cheminova A/S, and Grow More Inc.

