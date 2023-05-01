Aerospace Plastic Market Is Expected to Witness Huge Demand with A CAGR Of 6.3% by 2030

Reports And Data

The rise in demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft might be attributable to the market revenue growth.

The global aerospace plastic market size was USD 17.81 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

The increased need for additive manufacturing, such as 3D printing, is one of the worldwide trends driving the market revenue growth for aerospace plastics. The advantages of 3D printing, including the ease with which complicated components may be generated and the increase in the production of replacement parts, are promoting its adoption. Also, increased adoption of additive manufacturing is expected to increase manufacturers' productivity.

Additionally, advanced additive manufacturing (AM) technologies like Direct Metal Laser Melting (DMLM) and Electron Beam Melting (EBM) are credited with boosting market revenue growth, in part because these processes produce high-value components and usable prototypes for the aviation, aerospace, and other industries.

Aerospace Plastic Market: Segmentation

The report covers the revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends of the aerospace plastics market. The study segments the market based on plastic type outlook, product type outlook, aircraft type outlook, application outlook, and regional outlook. The quantitative units for measurement is in revenue in USD billion.

The historical data for the aerospace plastics market was between 2019 and 2020. The market's CAGR from 2021 to 2030 is projected to be 6.3%, indicating that the market will experience steady growth during the forecast period. The report's coverage of the aerospace plastics market includes analyzing growth factors and trends, such as the increasing demand for lightweight materials in aircraft manufacturing, and advancements in aerospace technology.

The study segments the aerospace plastics market based on plastic type outlook, including thermoplastics and composites, and product type outlook, including transparent and opaque materials. It also considers the aerospace plastics market's application outlook, including airframe and fuselage, wings and rotor blades, interiors, and other applications. Additionally, the report covers the aerospace plastics market's regional outlook, which includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Aerospace Plastic Market: Strategic Development

The growth of the aerospace plastic market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft. The use of plastics in aircraft helps in reducing the weight of the aircraft, leading to lower fuel consumption and reduced carbon emissions. Furthermore, plastics offer excellent mechanical properties and can withstand extreme temperatures, making them an ideal choice for use in aircraft.

In addition, advancements in technology have led to the development of new and improved plastics that offer better properties such as fire resistance, improved impact strength, and enhanced durability. These advancements have also led to the development of plastics that can be recycled, leading to reduced waste and a more sustainable manufacturing process.

Overall, the aerospace plastic market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft and the advancements in technology that have led to the development of new and improved plastics.

Aerospace Plastic Market: Competitive Landscape

The global aerospace plastic market is moderately consolidated, with a few major companies operating at both global and regional levels. These major players in the market are focused on expanding their product portfolios and establishing a strong presence in the global market through strategic alliances and product development initiatives. Companies such as Tech-Tool Plastics, Premium AEROTEC, SGL Carbon, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., Toray Composite Materials America, Inc., TEIJIN LIMITED, SABIC, Hexcel Corporation, ZOLTEK, and Ensinger are some of the major companies operating in the market.

