Activated Bleaching Earth Market Size to Surpass USD 5.07 Billion in 2032: Reports and Data

The global activated bleaching earth market size was USD 3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.07 Billion in 2032.

The global activated bleaching earth market was USD 3 billion in 2022 and is expected to increase to USD 5.07 billion in 2032, with a revenue CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The major factor driving the growth of the market revenue is the increasing need for edible oils and fats, particularly in developing countries, due to changing dietary preferences and rising population. To remove impurities and pollutants from edible oils and fats, activated bleaching earth, a type of clay, is used during the refining process. The use of activated bleaching earth in vegetable oil and animal fat refining is increasing, leading to growth in the market.

Customers' growing health awareness is another important factor driving the market's revenue growth. The dangers of consuming unrefined or partially refined oils and fats are well-known to consumers. To remove potential harmful impurities and pollutants, these oils and fats are refined with activated bleaching earth, which makes them safer to consume.

Furthermore, the market's revenue growth is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for activated bleaching earth from various end-use industries, including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. In the cosmetics industry, activated bleaching earth is often used as an absorbent and clarifying agent. In the pharmaceutical industry, it is used as a filtering agent for antibiotics, vitamins, and other medications. The chemical industry uses it to make synthetic rubber, catalysts, and other compounds.

Activated Bleaching Earth Market: Segmentation

The primary driver of market growth is the increasing demand for edible oils and fats, especially in developing economies. With changing dietary preferences and rising population, the demand for these oils and fats is increasing, which is expected to drive market revenue growth.

Activated bleaching earth is commonly used to refine edible oils and fats by removing impurities and pollutants. The rising need for activated bleaching earth in the refining of vegetable oils and animal fats is expected to further drive the market's revenue growth during the forecast period. Customers' increasing health consciousness is another key driver of market growth, as unrefined or partially refined oils and fats can have potentially hazardous impurities and pollutants. Activated bleaching earth aids in the removal of these impurities and pollutants, making the oils and fats safer for consumption.

Furthermore, the demand for activated bleaching earth is expected to increase in various end-use sectors, such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Activated bleaching earth is often utilized as an absorbent and clarifying agent in the cosmetics sector. It is used as a filtering agent for antibiotics, vitamins, and other medications in the pharmaceutical industry. In the chemical industry, activated bleaching earth is used to produce synthetic rubber, catalysts, and other compounds.

The report on the activated bleaching earth market provides comprehensive coverage of the market, including revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. The report segments the market by type outlook, application outlook, and regional outlook, providing a detailed analysis of the market's various facets.

Activated Bleaching Earth Market: Strategic Development

There were several notable acquisitions and product launches in the chemical industry in recent years. In 2021, Clariant AG made headlines by acquiring the remaining shares of Elevance Renewable Sciences, a specialty chemical company. This move was aimed at expanding Clariant AG's presence in the specialty chemical market and enhancing its sustainability profile.

Another significant event in 2020 was the launch of a new activated bleaching earth product by BASF SE, known as Tonsil 8015 FF. This product is intended for the purification of vegetable and animal oils, and it can effectively remove various contaminants such as chlorophyll, carotenoids, and oxidation products.

Additionally, Taiko Group of Companies made headlines in 2020 when it acquired M.I.P. International Holdings Limited, a manufacturer and distributor of petrochemical products. This acquisition was expected to help Taiko Group of Companies expand its footprint in the specialty chemicals market.

Overall, these developments reflect the dynamic nature of the chemical industry, with companies looking to expand their portfolios, improve their sustainability profiles, and tap into new markets through strategic acquisitions and innovative product launches.

Activated Bleaching Earth Market: Competitive Landscape

The global activated bleaching earth market has several significant players, including Clariant AG, BASF SE, Taiko Group of Companies, W Clay Industries SDN BHD, AMC (UK) Limited, Ashapura Perfoclay Limited, Oil-Dri Corporation of America, Musim Mas Holdings Pte Ltd, AMCOL Specialty Minerals, Refoil Earth Pvt. Ltd., and S&B Minerals Finance S.C.A.

