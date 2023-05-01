“The Renaissance Sisters” is Wendy Cohan’s Debut Novel, The First in a Contemporary Romance Trilogy Set in New Mexico
Slip on your cowgirl boots, pour yourself a margarita, and start your journey with The Inn at Verde Springs Series!
Available through major booksellers beginning May 23, 2023, Albuquerque author Wendy Cohan releases her first book in “The Inn at Verde Springs” contemporary romance series. “The Renaissance Sisters” is a rollicking, enchilada-fueled, summer frolic — a contemporary romance with Western flavor — set in the gorgeously rugged New Mexico landscape.
“In conceiving “The Renaissance Sisters,” I was able to draw on decades of family history and vivid personal memories — parts of the book are actually autobiographical,” said author Wendy Cohan. “It’s such a fun story that some readers might think the plot is entirely contrived — but my family knows the truth!”
Overview of “The Renaissance Sisters”
With the ink not yet dry on her divorce papers, landscape designer Harper Crawley meets up in Santa Fe with her older sister Paige for the reading of their late Aunt Sabina's will. Surprise! The Crawley sisters are now the co-owners of a derelict ranch in Verde Springs, New Mexico.
Despite its sagging chicken coops and resident bat colony, Harper falls in love with the juniper-covered hills and walls of red rimrock surrounding the neglected property. Soon, Harper is stuffing herself with Maggie's enchiladas and flirting with local contractor Caleb Johansson, while his adorable five-year-old daughter Ellie wanders the ranch with their two new rescue pups.
Aspen groves and fields of flowers miraculously thrive in the high desert, as Harper works sixteen-hour days to create the garden of her dreams. Then, out of nowhere, Ellie's mom, Mariah, returns after a traumatic two-year absence. Money troubles threaten the ranch, and Harper's ex appears like a serpent in their newfound paradise. But in Verde Springs, New Mexico, everyday miracles don’t seem far-fetched, and the secrets to be revealed have the power to change everything.
“Wendy Cohan’s charming debut is sure to garner readers who appreciate women who reinvent themselves and find new paths. She pays homage to the resilience of New Mexico and the human spirit in the first of a promising trilogy.” -- Jo-Ann Mapson, author of “Owen’s Daughter” and “Blue Rodeo.”
“This contemporary romance set with heart and clean steam captured me right from the start. Place is equally important, and author Wendy Cohan uses painterly details to make “The Land of Enchantment” vividly come to life. The high desert path to love is strewn with tumbleweeds, and Wendy reveals the intimate working out of relationships with a deft hand and knowing heart.” -- Char Jones, “The Literary Redhead.”
“The Inn at Verde Springs” Book Series:
Book 1 – “The Renaissance Sisters”; May 23, 2023
Book 2 – “Love Child”; September 19, 2023
Book 3 – “Gifts and Revelations”; 2024
Book Available:
Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Bookshop.org
Booksellers worldwide
About Wendy Cohan
Wendy Cohan writes contemporary women’s fiction from her home in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Her work has appeared in Pittsburgh Magazine, Verge Magazine, Cricket, The Manifest Station, and other publications. Her new trilogy, “The Inn at Verde Springs,” debuts with “The Renaissance Sisters” and will continue with “Love Child”. Wendy Cohan also holds a B.A. in Environmental Conservation from the University of Colorado, where she was a botanical field assistant at the University’s Mountain Research Station. She caught the writing bug while living for several years in Missoula, Montana, where she studied creative writing with the Beargrass Writer’s Workshop.
About Lucid House Publishing
Lucid House Publishing is an award-winning independent book publisher that was created for authors, by authors and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia. They build long-term relationships with authors and publish books in a wide variety of genres, in both fiction and nonfiction. As a writer-centric publishing house, they invest their efforts in great stories and the strong, diverse voices behind them.
For more information about Lucid House Publishing and to view the full list of new book releases and more, go to LucidHousePublishing.com, follow on Instagram @LucidHousePublishing, like on Facebook at Facebook.com/LucidHousePublishing, and follow on Twitter @LucidHousePublishing.
