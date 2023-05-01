Shapiro Administration Visits Small Businesses in Washington, Celebrates Pennsylvania Entrepreneurs

Gov. Shapiro has proclaimed April 30-May 6, 2023, as “Small Business Week” in Pennsylvania

Washington, PA – Today, Lt. Gov. Austin Davis and Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Rick Siger toured downtown Washington to highlight the importance of small businesses on our economy and our communities during Small Business Week in Pennsylvania. The celebration is taking place April 30 through May 6, 2023, as proclaimed by Governor Josh Shapiro.

“When I was growing up in McKeesport, my dad worked as a union bus driver, and my mom was a hairdresser,” said Lt. Gov. Austin Davis. “I saw firsthand how small businesses, like hair salons and restaurants, were the lifeblood of our neighborhood. The Shapiro-Davis Administration knows that small businesses matter. We know that main streets matter. That’s why we’re cutting red tape and investing millions of dollars into community revitalization and help for small businesses. We want to send a clear message that Pennsylvania is open for business.”

Governor Shapiro’s 2023-2024 budget proposal calls for a $20 million infusion of capital into the Historically Disadvantaged Business Assistance Program, which provides working capital loans to minority-owned and woman-owned small businesses, to open new doors of opportunity for these businesses.

The Governor’s budget also calls for an $8.6 million increase for the Keystone Communities program to support improvements in Pennsylvania Main Streets, particularly in rural and less affluent communities. This influx will help boost small businesses by supporting vibrant and successful communities where Pennsylvanians and visitors want to live, shop, eat, and more.

“Small businesses are truly the backbone of Pennsylvania’s economy and communities — our more than one million small businesses account for 2.6 million jobs and almost half of our private sector employment,” said Acting Secretary Siger. “If you’re a small business owner with a can-do spirit, you belong in Pennsylvania. The Shapiro Administration celebrates entrepreneurs and has many resources available to support the success and growth of small businesses in our Commonwealth.”

As part of this year’s Small Business Week, DCED is visiting local businesses during walking tours in several cities across the Commonwealth: Washington (April 28); south Philadelphia (May 1); Wilkes-Barre (May 2); Easton (May 3); State College (May 4); and Erie (May 5). The tours celebrate the contributions that our diverse, small businesses make to the culture and fabric of the communities in which they reside.

Diversity and Impact of Small Businesses in PA

39.5 percent of small business owners are women

12.5 percent are racial minorities

4.5 percent are Hispanic/Latino

6.1 percent are veterans

13,135, or 88.2 percent, of Pennsylvania firms that exported goods in 2020 were small businesses – and small firms exported goods worth $10.7 billion

For every $100 spent at a small business, $48 goes back into the local economy in which the business is located

PA Has Big Help for Small Businesses

Governor Shapiro has taken steps in his first 100 days in office to help businesses, including:

Creating the Office of Transformation and Opportunity, a one-stop shop for businesses of all sizes that will help cut through red tape and bring state agencies together to speed permitting, approvals, and reforms.

Improving and modernizing the commonwealth’s occupational licensing, permitting, and certification processes that will take away administrative headaches for small businesses like barbers and beauticians.

DCED and its partner network offer many resources to help small businesses thrive:

