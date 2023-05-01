Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service Empowers Students to Create Positive Change
Cincinnati's Jared Kamarass Gives Back With Scholarship Fund For Public ServiceCINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service is thrilled to announce its launch, providing a valuable platform for undergraduate and graduate students dedicated to public service and community impact. With a generous one-time award of $1,000, this prestigious scholarship aims to empower driven students with a genuine passion for public service. Applications are now open until December 15, 2023, and the winner will be announced on January 15, 2024.
The Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service seeks to recognize exceptional students who draw inspiration from their experiences and possess the determination to utilize their education and skills for a better future. To apply, students must submit a creative essay of under 1000 words addressing the following question:
"What motivated you to pursue a career in public service, and how do you plan to leverage your education and skills to make a positive impact in your community and society as a whole?"
To apply for this esteemed scholarship opportunity, eligible undergraduate and graduate students from across the United States can visit the official website of the Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service at https://jaredkamrassscholarship.com/. Detailed information about the scholarship, eligibility criteria, and the application process can be found there. The application deadline is December 15, 2023.
Jared Kamrass, the visionary behind this scholarship, possesses an impressive background in political consulting and a deep commitment to public service. As a Principal at Technicolor Political, a leading full-service messaging and ad agency, Jared has provided strategic guidance to Democratic candidates, committees, and progressive causes nationwide. His political passion was ignited during his formative years while watching the TV series West Wing with his father and brother, and witnessing Barack Obama's inspiring 2004 DNC Convention Speech.
Jared's personal journey took a transformative turn when he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma during his college years. This experience shifted his focus towards healthcare reform as he witnessed firsthand the impact of economic circumstances on health outcomes. After successfully overcoming cancer, Jared dedicated himself to electing policymakers who strive to eliminate such disparities.
Following his graduation from Ohio State University, Jared returned to his hometown of Cincinnati where he managed local campaigns before establishing Rivertown Strategies in 2013. Over the course of eight years, Rivertown Strategies flourished as one of the most reputable full-service Democratic consulting firms in the Midwest. The firm expanded its reach, providing strategic guidance to candidate campaigns and independent expenditure committees across multiple states, including Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Tennessee, Louisiana, Oregon, and Florida.
In the 2020 election cycle, Jared served as a Senior Advisor to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), offering invaluable guidance to candidates and staff in highly contested districts. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the concurrent presidential campaign, Jared's contributions were instrumental in preserving a Democratic majority for the DCCC.
Following the election, Jared joined Technicolor Political as a Principal, where he continues to make a significant impact as an ad maker and media consultant. Technicolor Political, the largest majority Black-owned firm in the Democratic party, focuses on creating and placing content that breaks the mold of traditional political advertising, captivating voters who engage with multiple screens simultaneously.
The Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service embodies Jared's commitment to empowering the next generation of public service leaders. By offering a one-time award of $1,000, he aims to support students who share his passion and dedication to creating positive change in their communities and beyond. The scholarship serves as a beacon of opportunity for driven students who aspire to make a lasting impact through their public service endeavors.
