St. Albans / DUI refusal

CASE#: 23A2002397

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Trp. Peterson                          

STATION:    St. Albans              

CONTACT#:   802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 04/30/2023 @ approx. 1711 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ethan Allen Highway, Georgia VT

VIOLATION: DUI- Refusal

 

ACCUSED:  Erin Mcavoy                                             

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date time, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police was working contract hours for the Town of Georgia and received a complaint of a motor vehicle operating on the wrong side of Ethan Allen Highway in the area of Dollar General in Georgia. The caller advised that the vehicle was stopped in the roadway at one point and then pulled into Dollar General. Troopers located the vehicle and identified the operator as Mcavoy. Investigation revealed Mcavoy was impaired and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Mcavoy was transported to the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks for processing. She was released on a citation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:    05/23/23    

COURT:   Franklin 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

