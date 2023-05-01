St. Albans / DUI refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2002397
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trp. Peterson
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 04/30/2023 @ approx. 1711 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ethan Allen Highway, Georgia VT
VIOLATION: DUI- Refusal
ACCUSED: Erin Mcavoy
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date time, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police was working contract hours for the Town of Georgia and received a complaint of a motor vehicle operating on the wrong side of Ethan Allen Highway in the area of Dollar General in Georgia. The caller advised that the vehicle was stopped in the roadway at one point and then pulled into Dollar General. Troopers located the vehicle and identified the operator as Mcavoy. Investigation revealed Mcavoy was impaired and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Mcavoy was transported to the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks for processing. She was released on a citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/23/23
COURT: Franklin
BAIL: N/A
