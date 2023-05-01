ChatGPT is finally available for businesses with GPT Corporate

Privacy - Priority Access - Business Centric

Solves the privacy nightmare, grants priority access to ChatGPT, and is optimised for your business needs.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GPT Corporate has now launched globally. Created specifically with businesses in mind, the platform offers the much-needed privacy layer and business-centric tools to harness the benefits of ChatGPT, the revolutionary conversational AI already used by 100 million people.

When used correctly, ChatGPT is equivalent to equipping each employee with their own personal assistant - tremendously enhancing their productivity and speed. GPT Corporate enables businesses to use this tool safely and efficiently.

Indeed, one of the main challenges that businesses face when using ChatGPT is the threat to privacy when discussing sensitive information - which has caused numerous companies to ban its use. GPT Corporate solves this, achieving privacy through three layers of defence.

"Privacy is a critical concern for businesses. Employees are already using ChatGPT for their work, whether their employers know it or not, and many companies have told us how concerned they are that their confidential information will become publicly available in the next version of ChatGPT. We've built GPT Corporate from the ground up to ensure ChatGPT can be used safely," said Xavier, the company founder.

In addition to privacy, GPT Corporate offers many business-centric tools, such as the flexibility to save and reuse prompts across the company. This allows companies to centrally define their conversational style - be it for email or marketing content - and ensure these are available to employees when generating content.

Finally, GPT Corporate provides priority access to ChatGPT, similar to paying for ChatGPT Plus, but for a lower cost.

"GPT Corporate is tailored to the needs and requirements of modern businesses. Our solution provides businesses with the privacy, priority access, and business tools necessary to leverage the tremendous potential of ChatGPT - today. With our cheaper price point, GPT Corporate is a no-brainer for forward-thinking companies that want to equip their employees with the latest AI advances" said Xavier.

GPT Corporate is now available to businesses globally on its website, gptcorporate.com