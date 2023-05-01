Ideal Image Appoints Cheryl Hallinan as Vice President, Sales and Operations

Veteran of The RealReal and LVMH Brings Extensive Experience Leading Sales Teams in the Luxury and E-Commerce Spaces

Appointment Is First Executive Hire Under New CEO Sharon Leite's Plan to Transform the Aesthetics, Beauty and Wellness Customer Experience

Ideal Image announced that Cheryl Hallinan has been named Vice President, Sales and Operations, effective today. Hallinan has extensive experience building high-performing teams in the luxury retail and e-commerce spaces for companies such as The RealReal and LVMH and a strong record of driving profitability and growth. Reporting directly to Chief Consumer and Commercial Officer Scott LePage, Hallinan will lead national sales and operations efforts for Ideal Image as the company reimagines the aesthetics, beauty and wellness customer experience under the leadership of new CEO Sharon Leite.

"Cheryl Hallinan has exceptional leadership skills and a proven ability to drive growth and innovation and we're delighted to welcome her to the Ideal Image team," said Sharon Leite, CEO of Ideal Image. "This is the first of a planned series of appointments of highly skilled leaders with exemplary records of success who will help us accelerate our growth as we deliver a new, elevated and holistic customer experience that's welcoming, innovative and highly personalized."

As Vice President of Sales and Operations, Hallinan will lead Ideal Image's national sales and operations performance teams that connect customers with Ideal Image services and its elite team of licensed professionals. She will play a key role in creating new initiatives, scaling the business consistently across markets and expanding services as the company revitalizes its offering to deliver a more personal, aspirational luxury customer experience.

"I am thrilled to join Ideal Image and leverage my sales and luxury retail and e-commerce experience to lead the transformational efforts needed to deliver a best-in-class aesthetics and wellness experience," said Cheryl Hallinan. "The company has a huge opportunity for growth and I look forward to working with Sharon, Scott and the entire team as I focus on building and leading a world-class sales and operations organization."

Prior to joining Ideal Image, Hallinan spent more than six years in a series of sales leadership roles at The RealReal, serving most recently as Vice President of Direct Sales. In that role, she drove sustained year-over-year revenue growth and led a nationwide sales organization of nearly 600 professionals. During her tenure at The RealReal, Hallinan streamlined processes, created and executed innovative go-to-market strategies, and transformed an underperforming business unit into a high-performing team by rebuilding the team culture and hiring, developing and continually inspiring top talent.

Hallinan's earlier career experience includes serving in senior sales leadership roles for Tiffany & Co. and LVMH Group's Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Fendi brands. She has held P&L responsibility in multiple roles ranging from boutique director to district manager and has a 20-year record of success driving sales growth, recruiting and managing staff across multiple locations, and ensuring luxury clients receive a consistently excellent and personalized experience.

"Cheryl will be a tremendous asset to Ideal Image as we expand our offerings and revitalize our customer experience," said Scott LePage, Chief Consumer and Commercial Officer at Ideal Image. "She brings a track record of success leading high-performing teams at some of the world's most respected luxury brands in the fashion and beauty industries and we're looking forward to this next stage of growth with her leading the transformation in our sales and operations model."

About Ideal Image

Ideal Image delivers affordable and effective beauty treatments through the largest network of doctors and licensed professionals, who have performed over 20 million FDA-cleared treatments over 20 years. Ideal Image's full suite of aesthetic services includes laser hair removal, body sculpting, Botox®, fillers, skin rejuvenation and medical-grade skincare, all backed by a Lifetime Guarantee Membership. For real results, visit IdealImage.com and follow @idealimage.

