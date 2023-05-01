Atlantic® Takes the Chaos Out of Family Travel with New, Colorful Line of Luggage

Providing busy parents with affordable and eco-friendly travel gear, Atlantic® makes family travel effortless and fun for all, from take-off to the journey home

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic®, a trusted travel partner of families, is taking the chaos of out of family vacation planning and travel with a new line of luggage, soft companion bags and travel accessories. Designed for a new generation of family travelers, the seven colorful pieces feature lightweight, ultra-durable materials and expansion options to maximize space, all tailored to support the Chief Fun Officers™ of the family and eliminate the stress of packing. Families can also take comfort knowing that each item is made of up to 27 post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, further reducing environmental waste.

The world is everyone's playground, and as part of the launch Atlantic® has partnered with 4ocean - a Certified B Corp that recovers millions of pounds of plastic and other debris from oceans, rivers, and coastlines each year. As a "Certified Cleanup Partner," Atlantic® has pledged to remove 15,000 lbs. of plastic from the world's oceans in 2023, ensuring that the brand is taking part in the protection and preservation of our waterways for future generations.

"For more than a century, Atlantic® has provided families with quality, budget-friendly luggage to get them to their destination with ease," said Ofelia Silva, Chief Growth Officer of Atlantic®'s parent company Travelpro®. "As parents navigate travel in a post-COVID world, we're giving our Chief Fun Officers™ (aka mom and dad) the versatile and eco-friendly products they need and the recognition they deserve for keeping a smile on everyone's face – no matter the bumps along the journey."

For parents that want to focus on booking that family excursion instead of worrying about pre-trip packing, Atlantic® has introduced a number of accessories that put the fun back in functional travel. All with the ability to be mixed and matched based on color, each member of your crew can pick a travel accessory that matches their personality. The new line consists of:

Carry-on Expandable Hardside Spinner ($149.99) : Lightweight but tough enough to withstand any traveling toddler or teen, the polypropylene shell of this suitcase was built to help prevent punctures or cracks and is made from recycled plastic bottles. Available in five bright and bold colors including Coral Orange , Ocean Blue, Shell White, Sunshine Yellow and Surf Teal, travelers will be transported to a relaxing beach vacation with one look.

Convertible Medium to Large Checked Expandable Hardside Spinner ($199.99) : Ideal for packing for multiple family members in one bag or for longer trips, this suitcase transforms from a medium to large check-in thanks to a 3-inch zipper expansion. The do-it-all suitcase is available in the same five colors as its carry-on companion and provides enough room for all those extra souvenirs collected along the journey. If only dinner time was this easy to coordinate!

Atlantic® Soft Companion Bags & Duffel ( $89.99 - $99.99 ): Constructed with splash-proof fabrics in two colorful shades – Coral Orange and Ocean Blue – each soft companion bag allows for convenient travel and complements each hardside spinner suitcase. The 2-in-1 Travel Tote & Cooler combines functionality and durability with an easy to clean, insulated cooler compartment for snacks and drinks. Just like the Chief Fun Officers™ of your crew, the Drop-Bottom Weekender is the ultimate multi-tasking bag, equipped with an extra compartment to keep beach clothes or toys separate and accessible. Tough enough to tackle amusement park vacations, the Daytrip Backpack boasts padded shoulder straps to keep parents comfortable and an exterior side pocket allows for easy access to a water bottle or umbrella.

Atlantic® Packing Cubes ( $29.99 - $34.99 ): Designed to make packing for multiple family members in a single bag a breeze, Atlantic®'s Packing Cubes are available in Coral Orange and Ocean Blue to easily differentiate belongings and quiet the chorus of "where's my stuff" from kids. Sold in sets of two and offered in sizes Large and Deep, these water-resistant cubes are also ideal for storing dirty or damp beach clothes on the return trip home, keeping other items in your suitcase fresh and clean.

The new Atlantic® line is available for purchase online at AtlanticLuggage.com and Target.com, ranging in price from $29.99 - $199.99 USD. For additional information on Atlantic® and its offerings, visit www.atlanticluggage.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

About Atlantic®

For over 100 years, Atlantic® has been synonymous with colorful, affordable and lightweight luggage, ideal for family travelers. With neatly designed spinners, soft companion bags and travel accessories, all Atlantic® branded luggage is of superior quality and durability, surviving any travel adventure, toddler or teen. As your trusted travel partner, family travel is more effortless, fun and easy for all with Atlantic® luggage, part of the Travelpro® family of brands.

For additional information on Atlantic® and its offerings, visit www.atlanticluggage.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

About 4ocean

4ocean is an ocean cleanup company based in Boca Raton, FL, dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, they harness the power of business to fund a global cleanup operation that recovers millions of pounds of plastic and other debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines each year.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlantic-takes-the-chaos-out-of-family-travel-with-new-colorful-line-of-luggage-301811596.html

SOURCE Atlantic®