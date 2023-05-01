Circle K® Celebrates MTN DEW® PURPLE THUNDER® "THUNDERVERSARY" Summer Tour

Customers are invited to celebrate one year of the exclusive flavor with more than 30 tour stops across the U.S.

This Just in! Summer forecasts are predicting sunshine across the U.S. with a guarantee of PURPLE THUNDER. Circle K is reveling in the one-year anniversary of its exclusive MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER flavor with a 33-stop THUNDERVERSARY Tour. DEW Nation's favorite combination of berry and plum will hit the road to bring free food and drinks, photo ops, games, prizes, live music, entertainment, and other festive in-store offers. The party starts on May 3 in Cleveland, OH and will travel through the country for 13 weeks, concluding on July 25 in Eustis, FL.

Launching last May, MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER is available exclusively at Circle K with multiple drink variations including Polar Pop, Froster and 20 oz. bottles. For super fans, a limited-edition color-changing PURPLE THUNDER cup is available in stores for $5.99 with a free fill up upon purchase.

The festivities will continue on social media as Circle K fans can enter to win* MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER summer swag on Twitter and Instagram on June 5 by sharing or commenting on Circle K THUNDERVERSARY giveaway posts. Prizes range from beach towels, chairs and pool floats to coolers, swimsuits and more.

"We take pride in knowing that Circle K is the official destination of MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER and want to invite our customers to join in the celebration," said Sophie Provencher, senior vice president global merchandising at Circle K. "We're honored to be part of Dew Nation and we want to continue honoring this unique drink and its fans with our THUNDERVERSARY Tour. No tickets required!"

"Dew Nation's enthusiasm for MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER has been tremendous," said Hugh Roth, Chief Customer & Business Development Officer at PepsiCo Global Foodservice. "Together with Circle K, we wanted to match their enthusiasm and celebrate its first year in a big way by bringing an unforgettable experience to MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER fans across the country."

Plan ahead and view all THUNDERVERSARY tour stops including dates, times and details at circlek.com/purple-thunder.

