Divorce Firm Cordell and Cordell Opens Alpharetta, Ga., Office; Focuses on Supporting Dads Through the Divorce Process

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordell and Cordell, a leading domestic litigation firm focusing on representing men in divorce, announces the opening of its new office in Alpharetta.

Cordell and Cordell advocates for men with a mission to protect and promote their family and financial interests before, during, and after divorce. The new office will serve as a hub for our team of experienced and dedicated attorneys who are committed to helping men navigate the complexities of divorce and family law. With this expansion, Cordell and Cordell will be better equipped to serve clients in the Alpharetta area.

"Men have long faced an unfair burden in the family court systems across the United States, and our goal at Cordell and Cordell is to work to even the playing field," says Scott C. Trout, Executive/Managing Partner, CEO, Cordell and Cordell. "Men face unique challenges when it comes to divorce, child support and all the other aspects of family law, but our attorneys specialize in helping men earn what is rightfully theirs."

Cordell and Cordell has established itself as a leader in representing men in divorce cases with nearly 300 attorneys in more than 110 offices across 35 states. Cordell and Cordell attorneys provide innovative and strategic solutions to help clients achieve their goals. The firm's attorneys are well-versed in the unique challenges that men face in divorce proceedings and are committed to protecting their rights and interests.

Cordell and Cordell's expansive range of family law experience also encompasses:

Child support

Spousal maintenance (i.e. alimony)

Legal separation

Military family law

Protection orders

Property division

Information about Cordell and Cordell, including about its new Alpharetta office located at 12600 Deerfield Parkway, Suite 100, is available at CordellCordell.com, or by calling 1-866-DADS-LAW (1-866-323-7529). Additional resources are available at DadsDivorce.com, MensDivorce.com, and MensRights.com.

About Cordell and Cordell

Cordell and Cordell is a domestic litigation firm that focuses on men and divorce with offices in the United States. Cordell and Cordell's innovative approach to family law has garnered national coverage from outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Time magazine, CNN, and FOX News. For more information about Cordell and Cordell, please visit CordellCordell.com.

