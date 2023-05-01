Newly Updated Augmented Xperience (AX) Platform Capabilities from Signia are Now Available to Veterans, Active Military Members, and American Indians

ISELIN, N.J., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearing aid innovator Signia today announced that its industry-leading Augmented Xperience (AX) portfolio is now available with enhancements to military veterans through U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) audiologists, active military members through U.S. Department of Defence (DoD) audiologists, and American Indians through the Indian Health Service (IHS).

"Signia is honored to support our country's veterans – many of whom have hearing loss related to the contributions they made to secure our freedom," said John Murray, Signia's Vice President of Government Services. "We show our gratitude and respect by providing high quality solutions to help veterans live their lives to the fullest. With our latest updates, we're furthering Signia's commitment to delivering innovative solutions and unparalleled support to the veterans that need them most."

Every veteran fit with hearing aids on the AX platform benefits from Signia's world's first Augmented Focus™ technology powered by AX Split Processing with two processors unique to Signia that processes speech and background noise separately to create a clear contrast between the two. It then recombines them to deliver outstanding speech clarity even in a fully immersive soundscape.

Now, Signia AX enhancements include an upgraded eWindScreen feature and improved AX Soundscape Processing functionality, and improvements developed to better support the needs of wearers and hearing care professionals. The updates highlight Signia's continued dedication to delivering top-quality care and services to all veterans with a complete portfolio of iconic innovations that are consistently being evolved to optimize listening experiences.

With the AX upgraded eWindScreen, veterans are able to enjoy outdoor activities with more comfort and clarity. Building on Signia's existing Wind Noise Canceller to collectively identify wind and react smarter and faster to fluctuating wind noise, the new eWindscreen reduces wind sounds to help wearers engage better in outdoor communication and activities.

Improved AX Soundscape Processing is also newly available for veterans in select devices, creating a more natural and automatic hearing experience. Leveraging OVP 2.0, AX Soundscape Processing provides a more optimal processing of not only the wearer's own voice but the entire sound environment, including the voices on which the wearer wants to focus, ultimately helping wearers focus on conversation and social interaction rather than their hearing.

Enhancements also include tools to optimize fitting experience and accuracy for wearers. Now, longer receiver options are available to provide increased comfort regardless of ear size, and better retention options ensure that hearing aids sit securely in the ear to minimize irritation. These developments further prioritize the comfort of veterans and the protection of their hearing aids, in order to promote a better quality of life without worry that hearing aids will cause discomfort or get easily lost.

"Equipping our U.S. veterans with the industry's most advanced hearing aid features and functionality is core to who we are at Signia," said Jennifer Wright, AuD, Vice President of Marketing. "We're proud to continue to support more veterans than ever before with the products and technologies that put them first and prioritize their hearing care and quality of life."

