Risk Strategies Appoints Rob Rosenzweig as New York Regional Leader

BOSTON, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced that Rob Rosenzweig has been appointed as the New York Regional Leader. Rosenzweig will be responsible for overseeing operations in the New York region while continuing to work with leadership to build a cohesive growth strategy and presence in the New York / New Jersey metro area, developing talent and delivering a superior client experience.

"A growth mindset, positive attitude, client focus, commitment to collaboration and support of the community are key success factors for regional leaders at Risk Strategies and Rob possesses them all. He is a well-respected leader and strategic thinker not only for the New York region but for the company as a whole and we are excited for his continued leadership contributions," said John Scroope, National Director of Retail Operations at Risk Strategies.

Rosenzweig brings over 15 years of insurance industry experience to his new role. He joined Risk Strategies in 2014 through the acquisition of DeWitt Stern and has contributed to the growth of the company while holding several leadership positions of increasing responsibility. Rosenzweig founded and led the company's cyber practice and most recently was responsible for leading the commercial lines property & casualty operations in the New York region.

"Having started my career in our New York office, I am especially excited to continue to work to expand our business in this region to better serve our clients. We have a strong leadership team and talented colleagues across the New York region that consistently tap into our specialty expertise locally and nationally to develop innovative solutions for our clients. We will continue to develop, recruit and acquire top talent to meet the needs of our clients in a volatile and evolving risk landscape," said Rosenzweig.

Rosenzweig received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Government & Economics from Hamilton College. He holds his Cyber COPE Insurance Certification from Chubb and Carnegie Mellon University and a designation as a Registered Professional Liability Underwriter.

