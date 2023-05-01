Conneqt 2023 Showcases Role of Advanced Analytics in Digital Transformation

Global manufacturing customers to share digital transformation and advanced analytics best practices using Seeq

SAN DIEGO, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeq Corporation, a leader in manufacturing and industrial internet of things advanced analytics software, kicks off Conneqt 2023, the company's global industry conference, in San Diego today. Themed "Catalyze," Conneqt 2023 will bring together Seeq customers, partners, and experts for interactive sessions examining how process organizations can accelerate their digital transformation initiatives and achieve faster business outcomes with advanced analytics.

"Conneqt provides an environment for our customers, partners, and other industry leaders to exchange ideas, data-driven insights, and manufacturing expertise," says Dr. Lisa Graham, CEO at Seeq. "By leveraging the insights gained at Conneqt, along with the latest innovations in advanced analytics, these groups can catalyze scalable and sustainable change across their organizations."

Conneqt 2023 will feature main stage and breakout sessions from industry leaders representing various process industries, such as oil & gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and mining, metals and materials. Customer presentations will showcase Seeq use cases and best practices for addressing digital transformation, workforce empowerment, and sustainability initiatives.

During the customer keynote address, "Change Catalyst for Advanced Analytics," Myles Sumlin, Head of Data Engineering and Architecture at Genentech, will discuss Roche's digital transformation journey, including the role advanced analytics plays in it, the business impact the company has experienced, and the key lessons learned along the way.

"Digital transformation requires organizations to adopt more than technology," says Sumlin. "It requires an organization to set clear goals, successfully manage change, and adopt an agile and collaborative culture. My Conneqt 2023 keynote will address the key elements organizations must consider as they embark on their digital transformation journeys."

Limited sessions will be recorded at Conneqt and offered on-demand on the Seeq website following the conference.

Conneqt 2023 has garnered support from key Seeq partners, including:

Strategic Sponsor – AVEVA

Platinum Sponsor – Amazon Web Services

Gold Sponsor – Microsoft

Gold Sponsor – Capgemini

Silver Sponsor – AspenTech DataWorks

Seeq and sponsors will showcase their newest technologies at Conneqt at the Partner Expo. To learn more about Seeq, Conneqt, and future events, visit Seeq.com

About Seeq

Seeq, a global leader in advanced analytics for the process manufacturing industries, delivers self-service, enterprise SaaS solutions to accelerate critical insights and action from historically unused data. Oil and gas, pharmaceutical, specialty chemical, utility, renewable energy, and numerous other vertical industries rely on Seeq to optimize business and production outcomes, including yield, margins, quality, and sustainability. Seeq is a privately held virtual company with employees across the United States and sales representation in Asia, Canada, Europe, and South America. To learn more about Seeq, visit www.seeq.com.

Media contact:

Sydney DeLosh

358206@email4pr.com

206-801-9339

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conneqt-2023-showcases-role-of-advanced-analytics-in-digital-transformation-301811923.html

SOURCE Seeq Corporation