ServiceCore Expands Roll-off Capabilities with Acquisition of Docket

The acquisition expands ServiceCore's core product capabilities to better serve customers in the portable toilet, septic and roll-off industries.

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ServiceCore, a provider of cloud-based business management software purpose-built for the liquid waste industry, announced today its acquisition of Docket, a software company that serves roll-off businesses. The combination of the two companies will create a comprehensive software solution for portable sanitation, septic/fog, and roll-off industries, accelerating innovation and enhancing customer service for their customers. Together, ServiceCore and Docket service over 1,500 customers.

"We are excited about the opportunity to expand ServiceCore's product capabilities for roll-off customers," said Jonah Chilton, CEO of ServiceCore." The addition of the premier software solution in the roll-off market, and the team's valuable expertise will allow us to deliver even greater value to roll-off businesses."

Founded in 2019 in Dayton, Ohio, by CEO Brian Ingle and CTO and COO Dan Klimkowski, Docket is a cloud-based ERP built for the roll-off and junk-hauling industries. Docket was built to enable dumpster rental and junk removal businesses to work more efficiently and profitably by providing online ordering, scheduling, billing, payments, SMS, asset tracking, routing, CRM, and reporting solutions.

"We are proud of our team and believe this milestone is validation of the value we have created for our customers," said Brian Ingle of Docket. "Joining forces with ServiceCore will enhance our ability to deliver the highest quality product and experience to our customers and we're excited to be a part of building what we believe will be the leading software solution for the waste industries."

Today, ServiceCore serves both the portable sanitation and roll-off industries with a robust solution that empowers business owners to save time, manage jobs, optimize routes, track inventory, and automate billing, with an all-in-one solution. The acquisition of Docket will further enhance ServiceCore's ability to serve waste-hauling businesses and establish one of the leading software solutions in the industry.

About ServiceCore

ServiceCore is an easy-to-use software built specifically for portable sanitation and roll-off businesses that help you get your jobs done, get paid, and provide better service to your customers. ServiceCore is the market leading solution with over 1,500 customers. The company is proud to employ a large number of former operators from the portable sanitation and roll-off industries on its implementation and support teams. Visit www.servicecore.com for additional information.

About Docket

Docket Roll-off Dumpster Software is a powerful tool, offering all the features you need to run your dumpster rental business smoothly. This includes keeping track of your customer information, scheduling dumpster drop-offs and pick-ups, tracking your roll-off dumpsters and drivers, processing payments and SMS notifications.

