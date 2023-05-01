Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 12, 2023 – 10:00 a.m. ET

Colgate-Palmolive Company CL will provide a live video webcast of its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The meeting, which will be held virtually, will be hosted by Noel Wallace, Chairman, President and CEO.

Investors may access the live video webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CL2023. Access will be available beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded version of the webcast will be made available on the Company's website approximately 24 hours after the meeting concludes.

* * *

