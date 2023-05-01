Better Places Crowdfunding campaign launched for “Waterbury, Vermont Community Mural Project”

$10,000 goal to receive a 2:1 matching grant through DHCD’s Better Places program.

Waterbury – Waterbury residents will soon be able to enjoy a vibrant and inclusive mural thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program led by the Waterbury Area Anti Racism Coalition (WAARC).

“Public art encourages representation and a sense of belonging,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford. “The Waterbury Vermont Community Mural Project will bring a vibrant pop of color to downtown Waterbury.”

If the campaign reaches its $10,000 goal by deadline June 30, 2023 the “Waterbury, Vermont Community Mural Project” will receive a matching grant of $20,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program.

Click HERE for project details and to donate.

The funds raised will cover the artist fees, construction and implementation costs, artist labor, and materials including any equipment rentals, events or programming related to the project, installation, and other miscellaneous costs.

“This mural project has been 3 years in the making” said Chiyomi McKibbin, project Co-Coordinator. “We are incredibly excited that local business owners and WAARC members, Nicole and John Greinier offered their building at 29 Stowe Street for the home of this project. Due to their generosity of using this location, we're able to move forward with this project. We are looking forward to working with community members to carry out the artist's vision and our hope is that this public art piece will allow viewers a moment of pause for reflection and contemplation within their busy lives and, of course, bring joy to viewers and our community. Vermont has many wonderful public art pieces around the state, and we're excited to be able to add to the growing list of vibrant public art.”

Residents, businesses, and neighbors ready to support vibrant public places, community gathering areas, and local opportunities are encouraged to get involved and support these projects. Learn more and donate here.