NYSE: PLTR Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit for Investors who lost money with shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. announced by the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced an update in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR.

Investors, who purchased Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR shares prior to November 2021 and continue to hold any of those NYSE: PLTR shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On September 15, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Palantir Technologies Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Palantir's investments in marketable securities were having a significant negative impact on the Company's earnings per share ("EPS") results, that Palantir overstated the sustainability of its government segment's growth and revenues, that Palantir was experiencing a significant slowdown in revenue growth, particularly among its government customers, despite ongoing global conflicts and market disruptions, that as a result of all the foregoing, the Company was likely to miss consensus estimates for its first quarter 2022 ("Q1") EPS and second quarter 2022 ("Q2") sales outlook, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On February 10, 2023, a consolidated Complaint was filed.

Those who Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.