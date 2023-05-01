The Ligon Brothers Harnessed the Power of A.I. and applied it to Real Estate Investing

Ligon AI is an Automated Continuous Learning Product with Advanced Applications in every facet of Real Estate Investing.

Michael Ligon aka “The Fixer” and David Ligon aka “Mr. Real Estate” are collectively known as the Ligon Brothers. The Ligon Brothers are Award-Winning Coaches, Real Estate Investors, Stock Traders, Authors and Wealth Creation Specialists. They developed and created LYNK Real Estate Systems, LYNK Wholesaling; The Real Estate Connector Method and The MLS Digital Flipping Method, each being a unique method for investing in real estate.

Since the birth of their Investment Firm “The Ligon Group” the Ligon Brothers have flipped thousands of properties and they’ve been involved in well over 2,500 real estate transactions.

They also created a one-of-a-kind online virtual learning center for Real Estate Investor training called LigonU. LigonU was created to provide a platform for up-and-coming entrepreneurs and investors to learn how to properly invest in real estate. The Ligon U format is 100% online and can be accessed from anywhere digitally. The distance learning center offers modulated online courses and programs for Wealth Creation and Real Estate Investing.

Today the Ligon Group announced the Launch of its newest division Ligon AI. Ligon AI uses the power of artificial intelligence to create systems for real estate investing. After months of development and countless hours of data processing L.I.S.A. was born.

L.I.S.A. is an acronym for Ligon Intelligence Systems AI model version 3.4. L.I.S.A. is capable of creating complex systems to aid the research, acquisitions and dispositions of real estate investments. Analyzing potential investment purchases used to take hours, however with the help of L.I.S.A. detailed investment reports are created in seconds.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming the business landscape, offering companies new ways to improve their operations, increase efficiency, and make more informed decisions. From predictive analytics to natural language processing, AI technology is providing businesses with a powerful set of tools to optimize their processes and maximize their productivity.

One of the most significant benefits of AI in business and real estate investing is its ability to automate routine tasks. By using machine learning algorithms, L.I.S.A. can automate repetitive tasks freeing up employees to focus on more complex and strategic tasks. This can lead to significant cost savings and increased productivity.

L.I.S.A analyzes vast amounts of data and her algorithms can identify patterns and trends that might otherwise be difficult to spot. This allows businesses like the Ligon Group to make data-driven decisions and create detailed investment reports for real estate investment acquisitions.

Overall, Ligon AI is poised to revolutionize the way real estate investors find, sell and analyze potential investments by providing them with powerful new tools to increase efficiency and optimize operations. L.I.S.A. is the first step towards what the future holds for real estate investors using the power of artificial intelligence. To learn more visit www.LigonAI.com and www.TheLigonGroup.com

