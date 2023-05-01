Food Lion Opens New Grocery and Liquor Store May 3 in Little River, SC

Omnichannel retailer to host ribbon-cutting ceremony where first 100 customers will receive free mystery Food Lion gift card valued up to $200; other giveaways planned

/EIN News/ -- SALISBURY, N.C., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion is making it easier for neighbors in Little River, SC, to get everything they need in one easy-to-shop location by opening a new store at 77 S. Highway 57, Little River, SC 29566. The new store and adjacent liquor store will open to the public at 8 a.m., May 3, following a 7:45 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony. Afterward, the first 100 customers in line will receive a mystery gift card valued up to $200, free reusable shopping bag and custom apron. The store will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. In addition, the liquor store next door is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.



“I’m excited to open this new store in Little River and offer our neighbors a wide product assortment at the everyday low prices they expect from Food Lion,” said Chris Cheers, Store Manager of the new Little River Food Lion. “With the liquor store adjacent to the Little River Food Lion, we will continue to deliver on our commitment to make grocery shopping easy, convenient and affordable for our customers.”

The new store features an extensive product assortment, hand-battered fried chicken, in-store cut fruit and a wide variety of affordable and easy “grab-and-go” options to help make any meal easier. Customers have a large selection of organic, gluten-free and plant-based items to choose from, including Nature’s Promise-brand items, which are Food Lion’s affordable brand of wholesome and organic products made with no artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors. Additionally, the store features a walk-in produce cooler, ensuring the freshest items available, and a self-service hot wing and Asian food bar.

The store is proud to offer a wide variety of great local offerings, including Caroline Plantation Grits, Gillespie’s Salted Peanuts and 5C’s Everything Sauce, all produced within 100 miles of the store. A list of additional South Carolina-based suppliers that may be featured in the store can be found online. In keeping with Food Lion’s commitment to offering great local products, the liquor store features spirits distilled locally as well as other regional favorites. This is Food Lion’s fifth liquor store operating adjacent to a Food Lion grocery store and the fourth in South Carolina.

To make shopping easier for customers, the store offers self-checkout lanes and the Food Lion To Go grocery pickup service. Online orders may be placed on the Food Lion To Go website or the Food Lion To Go app. The convenient service allows customers to place an order with the click of a button while experiencing the same low prices and fresh food items they receive in the store.

Furthering Food Lion’s commitment to sustainability, the store features energy-efficient overhead LED lighting and refrigerated doors. Food Lion is the only company in the country to receive the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy for 22 consecutive years.

In another commitment to the Little River community, the store has donated $2,500 each ($5,000 total), to two local feeding agencies: North Strand Helping Hands and St. Delight Community Outreach, both of Horry County. Each of these organizations also will regularly collect food from the store to distribute to neighbors in need through Food Lion Feeds’ industry-leading food rescue program, in which food safe for human consumption is donated to a local feeding agency before the food spoils. Food Lion Feeds, the retailer’s hunger-relief initiative, has donated more than 1 billion meals to neighbors in need since 2014.

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 22 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

