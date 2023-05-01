Investors with Losses over $100,000 with NYSE: UP shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with Lawsuit

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) shares.

Investors who suffered losses in excess of $100,000 with Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) shares have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: June 19, 2023. NYSE: UP investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On April 19, 2023, an investor in NYSE: UP shares filed a lawsuit against Wheels Up Experience Inc. in an effort to recover losses. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Wheels Up failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls, that Wheels Up’s financial statements from September 30, 2022 to the present included “certain errors” such as understating net loss and overstating goodwill, that as a result, Wheels Up would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods, and that as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

