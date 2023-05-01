Enhancing Cyber Risk Management with the New Resilience Solution

Resilience reinvents the cyber risk market, again

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilience is proud to introduce its new cyber risk solution, transforming how enterprises assess, measure, and manage risk in an integrated and economically-efficient manner. The Resilience Solution offers customers a significantly easier and more effective way to look at their cyber risk holistically, and breaks down the silos across risk, cybersecurity, and financial leaders that currently govern cyber insurance and cybersecurity decisions in enterprises today.



Over the last two years, the Resilience model has proven that by building a holistic approach to managing this risk, organizational security is increased dramatically. 100% of Resilience cyber risk solution clients impacted by ransomware were able to avoid paying an extortion in 2022. In the same time period, clients overall were twice as resistant to extortion demands compared to the industry average.

“Despite growing investment into insurance and cybersecurity, the cost of cybercrime is outpacing defensive measures,” said Vishaal “V8” Hariprasad, CEO of Resilience. “We set out to address this widening gap and realized that companies must fundamentally rethink how they approach risk. The Resilience Solution ensures cybersecurity practitioners and insurance teams speak the same language. The result: cyber risk is becoming predictable and manageable for businesses, like never before.”

The Resilience Solution excels at cyber risk quantification, assessment, control, and financing. Baseline features surpass what risk managers can currently obtain elsewhere in the marketplace, and additional enhanced features are available to meet clients' individual risk needs. The Resilience Solution now includes five key integrated benefits that every customer will receive:

Financially-Proven AI Platform: Continuous learning system that creates clarity from cybersecurity visibility

Quantified Action Plan: Prioritization and context for better and faster operational decision making

Responsive Policy: Comprehensive coverage, purpose-built for the dynamism and complexity of cyber

Human-in-the-Loop Partnership: Expert counsel to guide, validate, and augment your cyber risk team

Cyber Advocacy Program: Resources to activate an engaged community up and down your organization



The Resilience Solution is now available via three packages based on your client’s needs. Each tier of our solution offers increasing levels of cybersecurity capabilities, visibility into your risk profile, cyber risk quantification and modeling, and third-party risk management capabilities augmented by an easy-to-use digital portal.



Essential Package: Comprehensive cyber insurance connected with advanced cybersecurity

Edge Package: One place to track, translate, and transfer your cyber risk + all features of Essential

Enterprise Package: Tailored risk management for your cyber complexity + all features of Edge



Over the last several years, Resilience has delivered the most innovative cyber insurance solution for middle to large enterprises, setting the pace for the entire industry. This new solution now builds on that foundation to help companies balance and prioritize their cyber risk acceptance, mitigation, and transfer to become cyber resilient. For more information, visit www.CyberResilience.com .

About Resilience

Resilience is the next-generation cyber risk company that’s on a mission to help make the world cyber resilient.

Founded in 2016 by experts from across the highest tiers of the US military and intelligence communities, and augmented by prominent leaders and innovators from the insurance and technology industries, the privately-held firm is rewriting the rules of how cyber risk is assessed, measured, and managed for middle to large market enterprises. Rooted in decades of experience, Resilience helps financial, risk, and information security leaders continuously improve their organizations' cyber resilience by connecting cyber insurance coverage with advanced cybersecurity visibility and a shared plan to reinforce actionable cyber hygiene.

Resilience is proud to be backed by leading technology investment firms including General Catalyst, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Intact Ventures, Founders Fund, CRV, and Shield Capital. With headquarters in San Francisco, Resilience’s team is globally dispersed, with offices in New York, Chicago, Baltimore, Toronto, and London. Resilience offers insurance coverage through its licensed and appointed insurance agency and security services through its expert security team.

For more information, visit us at www.CyberResilience.com .