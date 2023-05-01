Submit Release
FDLE arrests Kissimmee felon for driver license counterfeiting scheme

April 29, 2023
 
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Following a Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) investigation, Yonathan Rosario, 30, of Kissimmee, was arrested on one count of unlawful possession of the personal identification information of another person, one count of unlawful possession of the personal identification information of a deceased person, two counts of unlawful possession of fictitious driver licenses, and one count of manufacturing counterfeit driver licenses. All five counts are third-degree felonies.
 
The investigation began when the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) intercepted a package in Ohio from an international delivery service that contained blank cards embedded with the State of Florida hologram. During the investigation, FDLE agents identified Rosario as a suspect, who was serving felony probation for fraud-related charges out of Georgia.
 
Together with Rosario’s probation officer, agents conducted a search of Rosario’s residence and vehicle, seizing sensitive tax documents and driver licenses bearing other people’s personal information. Agents also seized a laptop computer where further evidence of the suspected crimes was found, including digital copies of other people’s driver licenses from multiple states and instructions on how to manufacture counterfeit Florida driver licenses and ID cards.
 
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested him at his residence April 27 on the FDLE warrant.
 
Rosario was booked into the Osceola County Jail on $11,000 bond. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, Ninth Judicial Circuit.
 
