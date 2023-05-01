VA Claims Insider Supports Altered GUARD VA Benefits Act to Protect Veterans from Financial Exploitation of VA Benefits
VA Claims Insider Submits Statement to Senate VA Committee Chairman Tester: “How to Protect Veterans From Financial Exploitation of Their VA Benefits”
I know all too well the confusing & frustrating process of obtaining VA disability benefits. My own journey took me 7 years. The VA disability claim process is broken. And our veterans deserve better.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, VA Claims Insider released the statement it sent to the U.S. Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs Chairman. A full copy of the statement can be found here.
— Brian Reese
VA Claims Insider Founder Brian Reese said: “I’m very much in favor of the free services offered by VSOs. I recommend all veterans seek the assistance of an “accredited” representative to help them prepare and file their VA disability claim and interact with the VA on a veteran’s behalf. However, there aren’t nearly enough accredited representatives to help all the veterans who desperately need it. The market demands more VSOs … but it also demands an improved VA disability benefits process for our veterans. The system is broken, but I’m hopeful we can fix it together.”
In the statement, VA Claims Insider makes these key points:
• Allow new federal funding to help strengthen non-profit VSO organizations—specifically, their claims and benefits departments—so they can hire more accredited VSOs to help veterans. In my opinion, the number of accredited VSOs should quadruple over the next four years, bringing the total to around 32,000 accredited representatives (currently there are around 8,000). With 32,000 VSOs, this would bring the ratio of accredited VSOs to veterans to roughly 1 accredited representative per 563 veterans.
• Change the current law so both accredited and non-accredited entities, claims agents, and attorneys can help a veteran with a VA disability claim prior to a denial (initial claims); presently, claims agents and attorneys can’t help a veteran until after their VA disability claim has already been denied. This is way too late. Veterans should be permitted expert help with initial claims. Further, allowing the right decision to happen initially would likely avoid the resulting appeals from improper claim denials and re-evaluations that are bogging down the current system. Veterans need expert help at the beginning of the VA disability claim process. The law must change now.
• VA Claims Insider supports an altered version of the GUARD VA Benefits Act—one that is properly scoped to protect veterans and the VA from fraud and financial exploitation while improving access for veterans to obtain their rightfully earned VA disability benefits from a broken system. Pass the bi-partisan GUARD VA Benefits Act with two minor verbiage changes. Specifically, change the words “with respect to” to “for” and the “or” to an “and.” These minor changes would allow for enforcement actions against bad actors, to include criminal penalties, but still allow for-profit companies to continue serving veterans by educating and assisting veterans with the VA disability claim process. With these minor revisions, the statute would read:
"Except as provided in sections 5904 or 1984 of this title, whoever directly or indirectly solicits, contracts for, charges, or receives, or attempts to solicit, contract for, charge, or receive, any fee or compensation with respect to for the preparation, presentation, or and prosecution of any claim for benefits under the laws administered by the Secretary shall be fined as provided in title 18, or imprisoned not more than one year, or both."
• Create and pass a new bi-partisan bill specifically aimed at new enforcement actions against VA pension poachers. There are bad actors taking advantage of elderly disabled veterans and their pension benefits. This is unacceptable and must stop now. Note: VA pension benefits and VA disability benefits are not the same thing, they’re separate benefits programs offered by the VA.
VA Claims Insider, LLC is an education-based coaching/consulting company for disabled veterans who are exploring eligibility for increased VA disability benefits and who wish to learn more about that process. The company was founded in 2016 by Brian Reese, Air Force service-disabled veteran and former U.S. Air Force Academy NCAA Division I hockey player. It is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
