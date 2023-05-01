Redefining Education Through AI: Shantel's $9M Bramble Bot Learning Takes Montessori Classrooms by Storm
From Passion Project to Tech Revolution: The Inspirational Journey Of Bramble Tech's Founder ShantelLOS ALTOS HILLS, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- History has been made by Shantel, the trailblazing and FIRST African American female owner of Shantel and Bramble Tech firm, who recently secured a monumental $9 million contract for better education and to share her innovative AI-driven learning software for them. This industry-shaking achievement is set and approved to benefit an impressive 32 Montessori schools across the United States.
Education and technology are becoming increasingly interwoven, with 90-97% of classrooms having computers and internet access in the U.S. Shantel recognized the immediate need for the integration of modern tech, especially Artificial Intelligence, into the education system, which led to the development of "Bramble Bot Learning." This groundbreaking software was unveiled at the 2023 Tech Expo for Startups and won the admiration of educationalists and tech enthusiasts alike, and received a whopping $9 million contract.
The cutting-edge, AI-driven learning tool is all set to launch on July 11th, 2023, and will feature an iOS release with the stamp of approval as an Apple developer. The software will be placed in over 31 Montessori schools across the U.S and will also be available to other learning institutions.
This state-of-the-art artificial intelligence integrated application boasts a 97% accuracy rate, quickly capturing students' learning levels and storing key data within its cleverly designed interface. Bramble Bot Learning enables young learners to excel through personalized and engaging mediums that hone in on their individual strengths and areas for improvement.
What began as an IT consultancy venture for Shantel swiftly pivoted into a shining success story within the realm of tech development. After earning a chatbot developer and AI software engineer certification in 2022, Shantel expertly steered Bramble Tech towards ambitious partnerships with Fortune 500 companies and groundbreaking achievements such as the Bramble Bot Learning software.
Not one to rest on her laurels, Shantel has outlined her intention to invest 38% of her net profit from this landmark deal in real estate. The remaining funds will be channeled back into Bramble Tech to support continued expansion and facilitate employment opportunities for remote workers.
When asked about her own journey and keys to maintaining focus, Shantel shared some candid insights: "Discipline, determination, and repetitive learning are the pillars of my success. As someone who has reached a certain milestone in life, I've recognized the importance of surrounding myself with like-minded individuals who share my passion for innovation and growth."
Shantel takes an active interest in mentoring others and stresses the importance of being receptive to learning opportunities: "Any successful business owner will tell you that you can't learn if you're not willing to listen," she added.
The team at Shantel And Bramble celebrates their formidable achievements as they step into an even brighter 2023. Cheers to empowering the next generation by harnessing the power of cutting-edge technology, and to Shantel, for bravely paving the way for countless dreamers and aspiring entrepreneurs.
To know more about Bramble or to get in with them, via Hr@Shantelandbrambleco.com or visit the website.
***
About Shantel and Bramble Company:
Shantel & Bramble Company is a Georgia-based boutique staffing firm that provides top-tier talent for mission-critical projects. With a global network and years of high performance, their consultants boast a 97% project completion rate. They value the diverse experience our candidates offer and strive to match them with the perfect company for mutual benefit.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Shantel and Bramble CO Tech
Contact Person: Team at Shantel And Bramble Co Technology (CEO & AI Developer)
Email: Shantel@Shantelandbrambleco.com
Contact No: (470)-837-2378
Address: 44 Milton Ave, Alpharetta, GA 30009
Website: www.shantelandbrambleco.com
Claudia Rodríguez
Claudia Rodríguez Writes
email us here